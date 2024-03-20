Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks
Tipsheet

Bobulinski's Opening Statements for Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Raskin

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 20, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During Wednesday morning's House Oversight Committee's hearing on "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office," witness Tony Bobulinski held nothing back in his opening statements as he went after Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) by name for providing cover for the Biden crime family. 

Bobulinski began his opening statements by asking if he should wait for Hunter Biden to make his opening statements first, as the first son had been invited to the public hearing, a public hearing he asked for. A week before, however, his attorney Abbe Lowell informed Chairman James Comer (R-KY) that he would not attend.

When he called out Raskin and Goldman by name, however, it wasn't long before Raskin sought to interrupt the witness to whine about how Bobulinski "called members of this Committee liars," and demanded to know about whether rules that applied to witnesses. 

Comer was able to confirm that there was no such rules pertaining to Bobulinski, though he's asked for decorum from members

Due to the interruption, Comer had paused the time, apologized, and allowed Bobulinski to continue with his remarks. The witness had quipped "am I supposed to say it's my time, Mr. Raskin?" 

As he was allowed to continue on with his remarks, Bobulinski also made clear "I wanted to make sure the American people hear all the facts."

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
Bobulinski, who like the other witness, Jason Galanis, a fellow former business associate of Hunter Biden, had previously given testimony, has been ignored by the mainstream media and smeared by Democrats, as was also the case from the start of Wednesday's hearing. 

Goldman then also tried to jump in, despite having no clear actual point to bring up. "We have a very important hearing here, and we don't have time for stunts," he told the Democratic member. The hearing then moved on to hearing Lev Parnas' opening statements, the witness called by the minority who mostly addressed unrelated matters such as former and potentially future President Donald Trump and concerns about Russia and Ukraine. 



