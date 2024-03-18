FDNY Won't Investigate Those Who Booed Letitia James, But Don't Expect Love for Anti-Trump AG

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke to a group of firefighters at a promotion event held at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. She was welcomed with boos and shouts of "Trump" in reference to her obsessive crusade against the former and potentially future president. James didn't take too well to the reception, as one can clearly see in clips of the event. Not long after, it was revealed through internal documents that the FDNY was actually going to investigate the hecklers and subject them to "re-education," inviting those involved to come forward or even tell on their friends. The FDNY has since reversed such a decision, the backlash having been swift and severe.

Advertisement

Such a reversal does indicate conflicting messages, though, as Fox News covered:

"At no point has there been an investigation into members booing," an FDNY spokesperson told Fox News Wednesday, appearing to contradict reports of an internal email from brass that generated half a week of bad press for the department. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens handed down a fiery list of talking points last week, according to the New York Post, after some members booed James and chanted "Trump! Trump! Trump!" as she took the stage during a promotion ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. ... "I think they were making a mountain out of a mole hill," said Staten Island attorney Louis Gelormino, who along with partner Mark Fonte, of F&G Legal Group, had offered to represent any firefighters under departmental investigation pro bono. "Let's put this into perspective: It was a smattering of boos when Letitia James took the stage. It wasn't a real outpouring. It was a smattering at best. And then it was about 15 or 20 seconds of Trump chants. That's it." The FDNY has already downplayed reports it was hunting anyone to begin with. "Nobody is hunting anyone down," FDNY spokesman Jim Long told Fox News Digital in an email Sunday. "We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations. It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship." The department further softened its language Wednesday. "FDNY leadership is having ongoing conversations with our members about decorum during department events to ensure we are upholding the core values that make the FDNY the greatest fire department in the world," a spokesperson told Fox News. "Being a NYC firefighter is an honor, and we will continue to impress upon our members that their actions impact everyone who wears the uniform."

To say that anything to do with James has "nothing to do with politics," isn't quite believable. More importantly, it's James who made everything about petty politics, specifically taking down Trump, his family, and his company. This attorney general also made it the center of her campaign to go after Trump. James' civil fraud case against Trump resulted in an over $360 million ruling against him last month, plus fines and interest. A recent poll from Harvard CAPS-Harris shows a slight majority of voters believe the "case was driven by political reasons."

The New York Post on Sunday published a column by Miranda Devine, "An Irish society, an unpaid loan and the hypocrisy of Letitia James," highlighting how particularly hypocritical James is with her claims "nobody is above the law."

James has also taken to her both of her X accounts to gleefully post about the trial, including when it comes to the interest that Trump owes.

Friday feeling: No one is above the law. — Tish James (@TishJames) February 23, 2024

The fact you post this, and act this way, as an AG… truly shows who you are. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 24, 2024

Roses are red.



Violets are blue.



No one is above the law.



Even when you think the rules don’t apply to you.



Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️ — Tish James (@TishJames) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Donald Trump may have authored the ‘Art of the Deal,’ but in reality, he perfected the art of the steal.



Now, justice has been served.



Trump and the other defendants must pay $463.9 million for their fraud.https://t.co/AeXXNLx6yb — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 18, 2024

During this past weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City, parade goers held signs as they booed James and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who herself has never been a firefighter. Other clips featured attendees yelling "f**k Joe Biden" and showed some of the firefighters who were marching in the parade also expressing their support for Trump.

James' own post about participating in the parade was also met with over 2,000 replies of people referencing treatment against firefighters who dared to express their displeasure with James.

You're buddy Laura Kavenaugh got a nice warm welcome 🤣 pic.twitter.com/11aEXciqFh — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 16, 2024



