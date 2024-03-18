Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First...
The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden
Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrativ...
Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything...
Texas Just Got Some Bad News From the Supreme Court About Their Immigration...
Hitler the Stand-Up Comedian
NYT Once Again Acknowledges Just How Devastating Pandemic School Closures Were on Students
Joe Biden Is Back to Pretending His Granddaughter Doesn't Exist
Bob Good, Chip Roy Lead Letter Insisting Spending Bills Secure the Border
Biden in Trouble Not Just in Battleground States, but Battleground Districts
Here's Who Is Back in the Lead on Eve of Ohio Primary
One State May Ban Public Funds for So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care
Team Trump Makes Moves Following Fani Willis Decision
Laken Riley’s Father Is Speaking Out
Tipsheet

FDNY Won't Investigate Those Who Booed Letitia James, But Don't Expect Love for Anti-Trump AG

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 18, 2024 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke to a group of firefighters at a promotion event held at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. She was welcomed with boos and shouts of "Trump" in reference to her obsessive crusade against the former and potentially future president. James didn't take too well to the reception, as one can clearly see in clips of the event. Not long after, it was revealed through internal documents that the FDNY was actually going to investigate the hecklers and subject them to "re-education," inviting those involved to come forward or even tell on their friends. The FDNY has since reversed such a decision, the backlash having been swift and severe.

Advertisement

Such a reversal does indicate conflicting messages, though, as Fox News covered:

"At no point has there been an investigation into members booing," an FDNY spokesperson told Fox News Wednesday, appearing to contradict reports of an internal email from brass that generated half a week of bad press for the department.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens handed down a fiery list of talking points last week, according to the New York Post, after some members booed James and chanted "Trump! Trump! Trump!" as she took the stage during a promotion ceremony at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn. 

...

"I think they were making a mountain out of a mole hill," said Staten Island attorney Louis Gelormino, who along with partner Mark Fonte, of F&G Legal Group, had offered to represent any firefighters under departmental investigation pro bono. 

"Let's put this into perspective: It was a smattering of boos when Letitia James took the stage. It wasn't a real outpouring. It was a smattering at best. And then it was about 15 or 20 seconds of Trump chants. That's it."

The FDNY has already downplayed reports it was hunting anyone to begin with. 

"Nobody is hunting anyone down," FDNY spokesman Jim Long told Fox News Digital in an email Sunday. "We’re looking into those who clearly broke department regulations. It has nothing to do with politics. It’s about professionalism at an official event held in a house of worship."

The department further softened its language Wednesday.

"FDNY leadership is having ongoing conversations with our members about decorum during department events to ensure we are upholding the core values that make the FDNY the greatest fire department in the world," a spokesperson told Fox News. "Being a NYC firefighter is an honor, and we will continue to impress upon our members that their actions impact everyone who wears the uniform."

Recommended

Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement

To say that anything to do with James has "nothing to do with politics," isn't quite believable. More importantly, it's James who made everything about petty politics, specifically taking down Trump, his family, and his company. This attorney general also made it the center of her campaign to go after Trump. James' civil fraud case against Trump resulted in an over $360 million ruling against him last month, plus fines and interest.  A recent poll from Harvard CAPS-Harris shows a slight majority of voters believe the "case was driven by political reasons."

The New York Post on Sunday published a column by Miranda Devine, "An Irish society, an unpaid loan and the hypocrisy of Letitia James," highlighting how particularly hypocritical James is with her claims "nobody is above the law."

James has also taken to her both of her X accounts to gleefully post about the trial, including when it comes to the interest that Trump owes.

Advertisement

During this past weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City, parade goers held signs as they booed James and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who herself has never been a firefighter. Other clips featured attendees yelling "f**k Joe Biden" and showed some of the firefighters who were marching in the parade also expressing their support for Trump. 

James' own post about participating in the parade was also met with over 2,000 replies of people referencing treatment against firefighters who dared to express their displeasure with James. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrative Matt Vespa
Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything About It, Old Man Matt Vespa
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News for Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State Guy Benson
Team Trump Makes Moves Following Fani Willis Decision Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ungrateful Palestinians Complaining About US Aid Undercuts Their 'We're Starving' Narrative Matt Vespa
Advertisement