What Is Going on With Madison Police Botching Details of the Christian School Shooting?

It’s already bad that there was another school shooting. It’s compounded by the comedy of errors that have emanated from local law enforcement regarding the details of this crime. Yesterday, a teenage girl opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Two people were killed, with another six injured. The shooter later killed committed suicide. The shooting occurred in one room, and the suspect was dead when police arrived.

#Madison police now say 3 people killed, not 5 https://t.co/q6C9S43r0D — Kate Chappell (@kchappellnews) December 16, 2024

Police Chief Shon Barnes then played an unnecessary game with the media. He botched the death toll—the initial reports were that five people were killed. Then, he refused to release the shooter’s gender. We learned later that it was a female, which would leak no matter what. The reasoning behind not disclosing this detail was also laughably ridiculous. And now, the report that it was a second-grade student who dialed 9-1-1 when shots were fired has been corrected. It was a second-grade teacher who called for help.

Madison, Wisconsin Police Chief: We don't know whether the shooter is male or female pic.twitter.com/b6DYrbDK1k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 16, 2024

Madison, WI police explain why they are withholding details on the kiIIer: "This is someone's chiId who is gone" pic.twitter.com/qC4rg3igXr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 16, 2024

The Madison police announced they would no longer be taking questions at further press conferences on this subject. Are you kidding me?

JUST IN: Madison, Wis. police chief says he misspoke when he said a second grader called 911 to report school shooting, it was a second grade teacher.



He says he will no longer take questions from the media during news briefings. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2024

The shooter was later identified as 15-year-old Natalie "Samantha" Lynn Rupnow.