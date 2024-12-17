Chicago Mayor Boots Angry Residents From Meeting After Being Criticized for Prioritizing I...
Tipsheet

PolitiFact's Lie of the Year Is So Absurd You're Gonna Need to Sit Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 17, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

PolitiFact loves to self-flagellate itself. I don’t get the reasoning behind it, whether it be out of penance, stupidity, or to feel pleasure from the self-inflicted wounds, the fact-checking outfit, which is laughably biased in every aspect, has decided to anoint the ‘eating of dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio’ as the 2024 Lie of the Year

"A lie marked a town and its residents in the name of campaign rage. It was absurd. It was consequential," read the tweet to this absurd piece. Consequential how? Trump was going to win Obio and the election because Kamala Harris was a mental invalid who helmed one of the most incompetent campaigns in modern history. 

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs," Trump said Sept. 10. "The people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country. And it's a shame." 

City and county officials said repeatedly that it was not happening.

Rebuttals did not diminish the consequences: Dozens of bomb threats at schools, grocery stores and government buildings. Pleas from locals to leave them alone. A continued lack of constructive debate on immigration and border control issues.

After the threats subsided, some Haitians didn’t want to go in public or send their children to school. The police department sent an officer to protect churchgoers at a Haitian Creole Sunday afternoon mass. Haitian restaurant owners and schoolchildren heard taunts from people using Trump’s words.

"‘Dad, do we eat dogs at the house?’" Jacob Payen, a Haitian Community Alliance spokesperson and business owner, recalled his 7-year-old son asking. 

Oh, the city officials said it wasn’t happening, right? And we’re to believe the officials who say there are now saying that no drones are flying around New Jersey and shutting down US Air Force bases in Ohio, too? 

‘The government says so’ line had died under Biden, thanks to this administration’s addiction to lying. Moreover, the supposed bomb threats that occurred after the ‘Haitians eating the dogs’ line, which remains hilarious, were the work of overseas agitators and pranksters. Did these two PolitiFact writers live under a rock, or is the liberal media bubble that dense? Either way, it’s inexcusable for an industry that views itself as the bulwark for facts and truth. 

It's so pathetically transparent that the Lie of the Year should be awarded to Joe Biden, who for weeks said he would never pardon Hunter Biden for his federal firearm convictions or tax evasion shenanigans. We all knew it was coming. PolitiFact didn’t, and that’s why the ‘fact-checking’ beat has been rendered worthless. What a clown show. 

Also, some Haitians were chopping up things and eating them, and it wasn’t regular street food or hot dogs. They also had a penchant for crashing their cars everywhere.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

