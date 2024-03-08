Letitia James Spoke to a Group of New York City Firefighters. It Didn't Go Well.

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke to a group of firefighters in New York City Thursday and she was booed immediately upon taking the stage.

New Yorkers have had enough of AG Letitia James and her witch hunts pic.twitter.com/jegtEhz2lC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

Firefighters then started chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!

BREAKING: AG Letitia James's speech to FDNY firefighters drowned out by pro-Trump chants pic.twitter.com/kQupIvlMvN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2024

James campaigned for attorney general on a platform of going after President Donald Trump and she's lived up to that promise.

Last year James brought a civil "fraud" case against Trump and his businesses. Despite no victims of actual fraud, and bank testimony that all loans were paid back -- prompting banks to do more business with the Trump organization -- a judge found Trump guilty.

"In addition to imposing the monetary penalties, Engoron's decision barred Trump from running a corporation in New York or seeking loans with banks chartered or registered in the state for three years. The judge also enhanced the powers of a court-appointed financial watchdog at the Trump Organization, the umbrella entity for the former president's business ventures," Reuters reported.

In February Trump was ordered to pay a $464 million fine and James is threatening to confiscate his assets, including Trump Tower in New York City, if he doesn't cough up the cash.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said during a recent interview with ABC News.

Trump has appealed the case, but is being forced to pay the fine before a decision on appeal is made.