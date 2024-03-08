Pro-Hamas Tlaib Owns Biden Now
Biden Threatens the Supreme Court During State of the Union
Gold Star Dad Got Subjected to an Outrageous Arrest During Biden's State of...
You Better Believe Your 'Lying Eyes'
What a Gold Star Mom Said About Joe Biden Left This CNN Anchor...
Here's What Biden Reportedly Joked About After the State of the Union
With Ronna McDaniel Out at the RNC, Here's Who's In
University Fined $14 Million for Violating Federal Law
Biden's Biggest SOTU Lies Debunked
How's It Going for One of the Top Senate Races of 2024?
Student Sues School District Over Transgender Bathroom Protections
Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats
Biden's Radical Pro-Abortion Agenda Was on Full Display at the State of the...
Biden Had Even More Terrible Things to Say on Immigration After He Sort...
Tipsheet

Letitia James Spoke to a Group of New York City Firefighters. It Didn't Go Well.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 08, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke to a group of firefighters in New York City Thursday and she was  booed immediately upon taking the stage.

Advertisement

Firefighters then started chanting "Trump! Trump! Trump!

James campaigned for attorney general on a platform of going after President Donald Trump and she's lived up to that promise.

Last year James brought a civil "fraud" case against Trump and his businesses. Despite no victims of actual fraud, and bank testimony that all loans were paid back -- prompting banks to do more business with the Trump organization -- a judge found Trump guilty. 

"In addition to imposing the monetary penalties, Engoron's decision barred Trump from running a corporation in New York or seeking loans with banks chartered or registered in the state for three years. The judge also enhanced the powers of a court-appointed financial watchdog at the Trump Organization, the umbrella entity for the former president's business ventures," Reuters reported. 

Recommended

Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In February Trump was ordered to pay a $464 million fine and James is threatening to confiscate his assets, including Trump Tower in New York City, if he doesn't cough up the cash. 

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said during a recent interview with ABC News.

Trump has appealed the case, but is being forced to pay the fine before a decision on appeal is made. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Biden's Biggest SOTU Lies Debunked Mia Cathell
What a Gold Star Mom Said About Joe Biden Left This CNN Anchor Speechless Matt Vespa
With Ronna McDaniel Out at the RNC, Here's Who's In Rebecca Downs
Biden Screams, Calls His Political Enemies Dumb in Unhinged State of the Union Address Matt Vespa
Gold Star Dad Got Subjected to an Outrageous Arrest During Biden's State of the Union Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement