Firefighters Who Booed At Letitia James Will Be Sent to HQ for Woke 'Re-Education' Classes

New York Attorney General Letitia James was met with a roar of boos and chants of “Trump” from firefighters during a speech at an FDNY promotion ceremony this week.

Advertisement

However, in the classes Democrat-led state of New York, those firefighters are facing consequences for their outbursts toward the woman who will do anything in her power to take former President Trump down.

“Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump,” the crowd of firefighters shouted at James, while many booed.

“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, Uhm, simmer down,” James said, attempting to simmer the crowd down. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

In a statement, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said that the firefighters who disrupted James’s speech will be forced to take woke “re-education” classes.

“Today’s ceremony was about one thing: the accomplishments of the members being promoted. The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world’s best fire department,” Hodgens said.

Critics are slammed by the FDNY for suppressing the firefighter’s First Amendment rights.

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley wrote on social media that New York City has become a “Marxist hellhole” and anyone who objects to the Leftist city’s political narrative gets “in trouble.”

“After NY Firefighters exercised their 1st Amendment right to protest corrupt city leaders, a letter was sent saying anyone who booed Letitia James will be sent to HQ for re-education,’” he continued.

After NY Firefighters exercised their 1st Amdt right to protest corrupt city leaders, a letter was sent saying anyone who booed Letitia James will be sent to HQ for re-“education”



NYC has become a Marxist hellhole where politics are prosecuted & anyone objecting gets in trouble https://t.co/oY859lGnFW pic.twitter.com/qIoKL8LSdV — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 9, 2024

Wow. Straight out of the communist playbook.



And they even used the word "reeducated"... Good grief. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) March 9, 2024

Get out of New York... You will punished and arrested if you disagree with any of the city leaders and elites. — Kathy Brock NP (@KathyBrockDavis) March 9, 2024

No wonder NYC is seeing a drought of applicants to be first responders — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 9, 2024

Then everyone should do it! They cannot arrest an entire crowd! Our voices will be heard. This is was they fear. — TSNikkieDickie (@nikkie_dickie) March 9, 2024

The letter was sent out to each firefighter stating that they must report to headquarters, laying out the “next steps” in their punishment.

A few of the “steps” each FDNY member has to follow are listed below: