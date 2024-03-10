Here's the Evidence Liz Cheney Tried to Bury During Her January 6 Probe
Firefighters Who Booed At Letitia James Will Be Sent to HQ for Woke 'Re-Education' Classes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 10, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James was met with a roar of boos and chants of “Trump” from firefighters during a speech at an FDNY promotion ceremony this week. 

However, in the classes Democrat-led state of New York, those firefighters are facing consequences for their outbursts toward the woman who will do anything in her power to take former President Trump down. 

“Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump,” the crowd of firefighters shouted at James, while many booed. 

“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, Uhm, simmer down,” James said, attempting to simmer the crowd down. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

In a statement, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said that the firefighters who disrupted James’s speech will be forced to take woke “re-education” classes. 

“Today’s ceremony was about one thing: the accomplishments of the members being promoted. The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world’s best fire department,” Hodgens said. 

Critics are slammed by the FDNY for suppressing the firefighter’s First Amendment rights. 

Conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley wrote on social media that New York City has become a “Marxist hellhole” and anyone who objects to the Leftist city’s political narrative gets “in trouble.” 

“After NY Firefighters exercised their 1st Amendment right to protest corrupt city leaders, a letter was sent saying anyone who booed Letitia James will be sent to HQ for re-education,’” he continued. 

The letter was sent out to each firefighter stating that they must report to headquarters, laying out the “next steps” in their punishment. 

A few of the “steps” each FDNY member has to follow are listed below: 

  • Have DC visit each firehouse that had a member promoted
  • Relay bullet point message
  • They should understand that BITS is gathering video and identifying members that brought discredit to the Department
  • We want the members to come forward. They will come to HQ to be educated on why their behavior is unacceptable
