Joe Biden Has Enough Delegates for the Democratic Nomination

On Tuesday night, right as the polls closed in Georgia, President Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary there and thus won enough delegates to secure the nomination. Decision Desk HQ called the race right at 7pm EST.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump could clinch the nomination on Tuesday night as well. So far he has won every nominating contest except for the District of Columbia and Vermont, both of which went to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. She dropped out last Wednesday following the Super Tuesday contests, however.

RealClearPolling currently shows Trump with a lead of +1.7 over Biden, as he enjoys 47.4 percent support to Biden's 45.7 percent support. Not only has Trump been leading against Biden for months in the polls, but this comes in contrast to 2020, when Biden had a consistent lead against Trump and then ultimately won that election.

Polls also show that Trump is winning in the key swing states that will decide the election. Georgia is one of those swing states, where Trump leads by +6.2.

Further, while Biden may have enough delegates, our nation's oldest president at 81-years-old is not getting any younger. Polls consistently show that voters, including many of Biden's fellow Democrats, are concerned about his mental health and capabilities. His mental slip ups have led to increased speculation over the past few months that Biden could be replaced at the convention, perhaps by Michelle Obama.

Not only does Trump lead in the polls, but Biden has dealt with particularly low approval ratings, among the worst of several recent presidents going back to post World War II presidents. RealClearPolling currently has him with a 39.8 percent approval rating, while 56 percent disapprove.

Biden must also deal with unsatisfied voters to the left of him, especially when it comes to his low approval ratings for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. In the Michigan Democratic Primary, which Biden did win, over 101,000 voters selected "uncommitted" as part of an effort supported by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a fellow Democrat.

The August 2024 primary in Chicago will certainly thus be one to watch for a multitude of reasons.

The August 2024 primary in Chicago will certainly thus be one to watch for a multitude of reasons.