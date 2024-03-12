LIVE PRIMARY RESULTS: Voters in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii Head to the...
Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information
Newly Released Biden Transcripts Show DOJ's Double Standard on Trump
Ken Buck's Abrupt Departure Really Screws House Republicans
Dems Running Into a Similar Problem in Attacking Special Counsel Robert Hur
Slate Is Obsessed With Breasts
DeSantis's Office Celebrates 'Major Win' in Court Over Parental Rights in Education Act
The Legal Analysis Trump Shared During Robert Hur's Testimony
Could We Soon See a Speaker Hakeem Jeffries?
2015, Anyone? Biden Administration's Efforts Against Netanyahu Looked Doomed to Fail
One Country Just Banned Puberty Blockers for Kids
Fani Willis Handed 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card...for Now
Schiff Attacked Special Counsel Hur for Reporting Biden’s Failing Memory. Here’s What Happ...
Unreal: WH Now Trying to Claim Biden Didn't Apologize for Using Term 'Illegal'...
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Has Enough Delegates for the Democratic Nomination

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 12, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Tuesday night, right as the polls closed in Georgia, President Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary there and thus won enough delegates to secure the nomination. Decision Desk HQ called the race right at 7pm EST.

Advertisement

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump could clinch the nomination on Tuesday night as well. So far he has won every nominating contest except for the District of Columbia and Vermont, both of which went to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. She dropped out last Wednesday following the Super Tuesday contests, however. 

RealClearPolling currently shows Trump with a lead of +1.7 over Biden, as he enjoys 47.4 percent support to Biden's 45.7 percent support. Not only has Trump been leading against Biden for months in the polls, but this comes in contrast to 2020, when Biden had a consistent lead against Trump and then ultimately won that election.

Polls also show that Trump is winning in the key swing states that will decide the election. Georgia is one of those swing states, where Trump leads by +6.2

Further, while Biden may have enough delegates, our nation's oldest president at 81-years-old is not getting any younger. Polls consistently show that voters, including many of Biden's fellow Democrats, are concerned about his mental health and capabilities. His mental slip ups have led to increased speculation over the past few months that Biden could be replaced at the convention, perhaps by Michelle Obama

Recommended

Schiff Attacked Special Counsel Hur for Reporting Biden’s Failing Memory. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

Not only does Trump lead in the polls, but Biden has dealt with particularly low approval ratings, among the worst of several recent presidents going back to post World War II presidents. RealClearPolling currently has him with a 39.8 percent approval rating, while 56 percent disapprove. 

Biden must also deal with unsatisfied voters to the left of him, especially when it comes to his low approval ratings for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. In the Michigan Democratic Primary, which Biden did win, over 101,000 voters selected "uncommitted" as part of an effort supported by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a fellow Democrat.

The August 2024 primary in Chicago will certainly thus be one to watch for a multitude of reasons.

Be sure to follow along with Townhall's coverage for Tuesday night, with voters also heading to the polls in Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Schiff Attacked Special Counsel Hur for Reporting Biden’s Failing Memory. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Fani Willis Handed 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card...for Now Mia Cathell
The Legal Analysis Trump Shared During Robert Hur's Testimony Rebecca Downs
LIVE PRIMARY RESULTS: Voters in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii Head to the Polls Townhall Staff
Dems Running Into a Similar Problem in Attacking Special Counsel Robert Hur Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Who Brought Up Biden's Memory During the Special Counsel Investigation Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Schiff Attacked Special Counsel Hur for Reporting Biden’s Failing Memory. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Advertisement