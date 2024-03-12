LIVE PRIMARY RESULTS: Voters in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii Head to the Polls

Today, Republican and Democrat voters in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii will cast their ballots for who they want to be their party's 2024 presidential nominee.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is once again victorious with former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley dropping out of the race after getting trounced on Super Tuesday. The former president is the de facto GOP nominee and has currently secured 1,078 delegates. To officially clinch the GOP nomination, Trump needs to win 137 more delegates this evening to hit the magic number of 1,215. With 161 delegates at stake, and Donald Trump expected to easily win more than 50 percent of the vote in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington, allowing him to take all the delegates up for grabs, he will secure the nomination.

Likewise, on the Democrat side, President Joe Biden is his party's de facto 2024 presidential nominee. However, due to the president's handling of the Israel-Hamas War and not completely siding with the terrorist-sympathizing members of his base wanting him to betray Israel, demand a ceasefire, and cut off aid, a small bloc willing to vote "Uncommitted" has formed. We will be watching to see if this opposition continues in Washington state. On Super Tuesday, nearly 19 percent of Democrat primary voters in Minnesota voted "Uncommitted."

Another race to watch is the Mississippi U.S. Senate Republican Primary, as incumbent Senator Roger Wicker faces primary challenges from State Representative Dan Eubanks and retired Marine Ghannon Burton. Wicker earned the endorsement of former President Trump at the end of February.

Townhall will have live-updating results as votes are tallied through Tuesday evening below.

GEORGIA PRESIDENTIAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

59 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

GEORGIA PRESIDENTIAL DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

108 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

MISSISSIPPI PRESIDENTIAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

40 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

MISSISSIPPI PRESIDENTIAL DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

35 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WASHINGTON PRESIDENTIAL REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

43 delegates

Polls close at 11:00 p.m. ET.

WASHINGTON PRESIDENTIAL DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

92 delegates

Polls close at 11:00 p.m. ET.

HAWAII PRESIDENT REPUBLICAN CAUCUS

19 delegates

Polls close at 1:00 a.m. ET tomorrow.

MISSISSIPPI US HOUSE AND US SENATE PRIMARIES

Advertisement