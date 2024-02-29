One Member Has Already Stepped Forward to Replace Mitch McConnell

When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down as the Republican leader in November, his ally Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) had said "I think today is about Mitch McConnell, but I've made no secret of my intentions." Less than 24 hours later, Cornyn announced he's indeed in the running to replace McConnell, making him the first member to publicly declare.

Cornyn has served as Senate Majority Whip, and was also chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), during which Republicans "shrunk Democrats' majority by give seats and laid the foundation to retake the majority in 2014."

Cornyn's statement also highlighted how "the Senate is broken," though he also believes "the good news is that it can be fixed, and I intend to play a major role in fixing it."

As for what he plans to do, Cornyn's statement highlighted how "We will improve communication, increase transparency, and insure inclusion of every Member's expertise and opinion. We will restore the important role of Senate committees and reestablish the regular appropriations process, rather than lurch from one crisis to another. And we will return power back to our members; there will be no more backroom deals or forced votes on bills without adequate time for review, debate, and amendment."

Cornyn is officially running for leader pic.twitter.com/1dCjnrg8zh — Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) February 29, 202

The reaction from social media towards Cornyn's announcement has not been great so far, with many declaring him a "RINO" as well as "worse than McConnell" in addition to "the worst possible pick."

Cornyn would be the worst possible pick. He's been eyeing ways to get an Amnesty passed for years. He's the reason Juneteenth is a federal holiday. He's also more anti-Trump than the other possibilities. He would be worse than McConnell https://t.co/OvUbnflRWO — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) February 29, 2024

HELL NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Sen. John Cornyn declares candidacy for minority leader after McConnell steps downhttps://t.co/SYyBmDf6Y3 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 29, 2024

John Cornyn wants to run for GOP Leader in the Senate.



If he doesn’t just sit down and shut up…



No one wants that crusty old RINO to be leading anything. pic.twitter.com/g7UG77nrNI — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) February 29, 2024

Cornyn spoke to former and potentially future President Donald Trump about his decision. His statement also mentions helping Trump "advance his agenda through the Senate" when it comes to tax reform and confirming judges and Supreme Court justices, as he also mentioned to CNN's Manu Raju.

It may be telling, though, that Trump and Cornyn did not discuss whether Cornyn has his support, since Trump wanted to know who was running.

Cornyn says he’s in as leader. Tells reporters he spoke with Trump.



"I've had a couple of good conversations with him most recently yesterday, telling him my intention, told him that I had worked with him when I was the majority whip for four years and worked very successfully,… https://t.co/7MXfZQeUTV — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 29, 2024

Many, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an Independent, have come out to publicly say they think the far younger Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) should be the next Republican leader.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who challenged McConnell for his leadership position after the 2022 midterm elections, has also been floated as a name. Many reports have highlighted the three Johns to watch for. In addition to Cornyn, we have Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY). Per POLITICO's Burgess Everett, Thune has gone about "quietly launching his campaign," while there's no expected announcement today from Barrasso.

Cornyn made news and found himself trending over X even before Thursday's announcement, as he engaged with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his talk of Cornyn having to contend with a primary for 2026. The senator responded with a quoted repost of Paxton, declaring "Hard to run from prison, Ken," with such a post drawing strong and numerous reactions. Paxton has since issued a poll from his account about Cornyn asking users if they think Cornyn is "conservative enough to lead Republicans in the Senate."

Hard to run from prison, Ken https://t.co/6oQ3oMqjCN — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 29, 2024

John Cornyn has waved the white flag on election integrity, border security, protecting the 2nd amendment, and everything else constitutional conservatives care about.



Do you think he's conservative enough to lead Republicans in the Senate? — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 29, 2024



