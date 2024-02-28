Here Are the Results of Biden's Physical
Biden Blows Off Illegal Alien Crime While Touting a False Narrative
This Is Why Biden Didn't Take a Cognitive Test As Part of His...
NYT's Hannah Jones Got Fact-Checked Over Her Publication's Chick-fil-A Controversy
The DOJ Targets a Journalist
Cuomo: From Nursing Home Killer to Bimbo Enabler
It Might Be Safe to Say Dr. Phil Is a Conservative After His...
CNN Warns Biden He Is In Trouble After Large Chunk of Michigan Democrats...
Illinois Becomes the Third State to Remove Trump From Primary Ballot
Chaos Erupts After Winsome Sears Calls Transgender Lawmaker ‘Sir'
Biden Reportedly Refuses to Confront China Over Fentanyl Due to His Ties to...
SCOTUS Will Decide If Trump Can be Prosecuted on Election Interference Charges
'Shut Down the Border': Rep. Steube Sounds Off After Illegal Immigrant Arrested for...
John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission
Tipsheet

Here's What Some of McConnell's Top Republican Critics Are Saying About His Announcement

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 28, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that he would be stepping down from his leadership position in November, though he'll still serve out the rest of his term through 2027. It was a major story throughout the day, and responses and well-wishes from both sides of the aisle come pouring in, including from some of McConnell's most vocal critics.

Advertisement

Chief among them includes Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who, earlier this month was asked about whether McConnell should step aside as leader, something he answered he should. Cruz also provided a statement for Townhall on Wednesday about McConnell's decision. 

"Mitch has had a long and honorable tenure as the Republican leader. I am grateful for his service. He made the decision that it was time to step down as Leader, and I certainly respect his judgment in that regard. He has many legacies, but none is more consequential than confirming hundreds of principled constitutionalists to the federal judiciary," Cruz said, highlighting a legacy that even McConnell's critics on the right have celebrated. 

Another critic of McConnell is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who had plenty to say after Republicans failed to gain back control of the chamber following the disappointing 2022 midterm elections. Democrats even picked up a seat when retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) was replaced with Sen. John Fetterman. "Washington Republicanism lost big Tuesday night," Hawley posted two days after that election. In an interview with RealClearPolitics, he also called out McConnell by name.

As he reposted the Associated Press story that broke the news, Hawley reminded that he "called on McConnell to step down over a year ago," and called it "good news." He also wondered "why wait so long," arguing "we need new leadership now."

Recommended

John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

"Josh Hawley" was actually trending over X on Wednesday, following McConnell's announcement.

Hawley also posted what he hopes to see in the new Republican leader. He mentioned he wants "somebody who will put the people of Missouri and this nation ahead of defense contractors, corporate interests, and big money donors." 

He spoke to Newsweek further about what issues matter to him. "I'm not going to support anybody who will not support the people in my state in getting the nuclear compensation that they deserve for having been exposed to nuclear radiation," he told the outlet, calling it a "huge, huge issue."

While the above post didn't mention names, Hawley suggested names to the outlet such as Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the latter who currently serves as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman. 

Not long after the 2022 elections, Scott announced that he would challenge McConnell for his leadership position, a move which received public support from Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN). Scott lost that endeavor, though, and McConnell won back his leadership position by a vote of 37-10, with one member voting present. 

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) also posted his support of Scott as the next Republican leader, speaking of him as "a great example of a true conservative leader who would deliver America First results."

Advertisement

A pinned post to Scott's account is a statement reminding people of how he did challenge McConnell before, with an emphasis for a need on new leadership. "I have been very clear and have long believed that we need new leadership in the Senate that represents our voters and the issues we were sent here to fight for. As everyone knows, I challenged Leader McConnell in 2022. This is an opportunity to refocus our efforts on solving the significant challenges facing our country and actually reflect the aspirations of voters," the statement read.

It's also telling that another post from Rick on Wednesday criticized Senate leadership for how it "has spent more time talking about how we're going to help Ukraine's economy than our own!"

We could also see another establishment pick, though. This is where another Texas senator, John Cornyn, could come into play. The Texas Tribune quoted Cornyn as saying "I’ve made no secret of my intentions."

Advertisement

Reporting from The New York Post noted that "Speculation quickly turned to three Johns potentially waiting in the wings: John Thune (R-SD), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.)." This includes mention of a joke from Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) that he supports "John."

Cornyn, who once served as the Senate Majority Whip, has posted and reposted about McConnell's announcement throughout the day. This includes quoted repost of Attorney General Ken Paxton that has since received over 3,000 replies in the approximately 2 hours it's been up, where he noted it's "Hard to run from prison, Ken" in response to Paxton pointing out Cornyn will be running again in 2026 and facing a primary.

"Paxton" and "Cornyn" were also among the Wednesday trends over X in response to such an exchange.


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
It Might Be Safe to Say Dr. Phil Is a Conservative After His Appearance on The View Sarah Arnold
NYT's Hannah Jones Got Fact-Checked Over Her Publication's Chick-fil-A Controversy Matt Vespa
Cuomo: From Nursing Home Killer to Bimbo Enabler Ann Coulter
Dr. Phil Makes 'The View' Regret Inviting Him on the Show Townhall Video
Athens Mayor Attempts to Shift Blame Over Laken Riley's Death. It Doesn't Go Over Well. Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy Gets Pro-Abortion Professor to Make Stunning Admission Madeline Leesman
Advertisement