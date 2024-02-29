'An Incredible Successor': RFK Jr. Gives His Endorsement to This GOP Senator to Replace McConnell

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he will step down from his leadership position in November, a number of possible successors are being eyed as potential replacements. And while there’s been much talk about Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), John Thune (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Steve Daines (R-MT), independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thinks another GOP senator would be “an incredible successor.”

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November,” Kennedy wrote on X. “Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation. It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts.”

He continued, “We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else. I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first.”

McConnell, 82, said in his announcement that while he is stepping down from his leadership position, he will carry out his full term, which ends in January 2027.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

Earlier this month, Paul accused McConnell of “criminal neglect” for wanting to send “$100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.”

Senator @RandPaul responds to Joe Biden saying it's "close to criminal neglect" for Congress to stop sending money to Ukraine:



"I would say it's criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else's…




