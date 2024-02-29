Nikki Haley's Latest Spin on Trump's Michigan Win Is Beyond Delusional
Liz Cheney Needs a Political Intervention
Will Politico Apologize for Its Reporter's 'Smearing of the Christian Faith'?
Inflation Accelerates Again
The Mainstream Media Blackout on Illegal Alien Crime
Putin Gives an Ominous Warning About Further NATO Intervention in Ukraine
One Republican Senator Just Blocked a Bill to Protect IVF Access. Here's Why.
Romney Pressed on Whether He Would Vote for Trump Over Biden
One Member Has Already Stepped Forward to Replace Mitch McConnell
This School District Provided a Middle School With Materials About ‘White Supremacy’
Here's What Happens Next After Hunter Biden's Testimony
19-Year-Old Illegal Alien Arrested in Louisiana Over Rape, Stabbing Incidents
Why an Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murdering a Child Was Out on the...
'They Kept Our Kids Out of School': GOP Group Calls Out Michigan Dems...
Tipsheet

'An Incredible Successor': RFK Jr. Gives His Endorsement to This GOP Senator to Replace McConnell

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 29, 2024 9:00 AM

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing he will step down from his leadership position in November, a number of possible successors are being eyed as potential replacements. And while there’s been much talk about Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), John Thune (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Steve Daines (R-MT), independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thinks another GOP senator would be “an incredible successor.”

Advertisement

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November,” Kennedy wrote on X. “Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation. It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts.”

He continued, “We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else. I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first.”

McConnell, 82, said in his announcement that while he is stepping down from his leadership position, he will carry out his full term, which ends in January 2027.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

Recommended

So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Earlier this month, Paul accused McConnell of “criminal neglect” for wanting to send “$100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.”


Tags: RAND PAUL MITCH MCCONNELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Why an Illegal Immigrant Charged With Murdering a Child Was Out on the Street Will Make Your Blood Boil Guy Benson
Inflation Accelerates Again Spencer Brown
Nikki Haley's Latest Spin on Trump's Michigan Win Is Beyond Delusional Matt Vespa
Cuomo: From Nursing Home Killer to Bimbo Enabler Ann Coulter
Liz Cheney Needs a Political Intervention Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement