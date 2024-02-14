White House Uses Valentine's Day to Call Out Speaker Johnson

Especially with his statement from Monday night taking issue with the Senate's foreign aid bill, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has taken a strong stance when it comes to fixing the crisis at the southern border. For all of his efforts, though, the Biden White House has called him out for it, claiming Johnson is not doing enough because he won't support bad legislation, including in the form of a Valentine's Day post.

Along with the well wishes for the speaker, the White House claimed through a poem that "Roses are red/ Violets are blue/The border deal was crushed/Because of you."

Happy Valentine’s Day, Speaker Johnson! pic.twitter.com/0NPB04W4YR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2024

Close to four hours later, the post has over 4,500 replies with people calling the White House out for such a narrative. There's also 1,600 quoted reposts, with our sister site of Twitchy pointing out some of the best responses.

The post was made not long after the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) mentioned that lawmakers had been briefed on a "serious national security threat," in case you were wondering about the White House's sense of priorities. Johnson has since said that "I want to assure the American people there's no need for public alarm."

President Joe Biden has also repeatedly and falsely claimed that he lacks the authority to enforce the law and secure the border without such legislation, which Johnson has called him out for.

Johnson has also constantly reminded that the House Republicans are already committed to fixing the border crisis, with the Secure the Border Act passing last May.

It wasn't merely the White House putting out such posts on Wednesday, though, which has been a busy news day as well as Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday. From his official account, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) posted what he claimed was a "[g]entle note" as he told House Republicans to "[p]ass the damn bipartisan national security bill" and brought Russia's Vladimir Putin into it.

Gentle note to House Republicans.



You work for the American people, not Vladimir Putin.



Pass the damn bipartisan national security bill. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 14, 2024

As we covered earlier on Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) told CNN that Biden wouldn't even meet with Johnson. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed that during Wednesday's press briefing, dismissing such a request and the concerns of House Republicans.

While listing out very real concerns at the southern border caused by the Biden administration's own inaction, Jean-Pierre claimed that Johnson "instead, he decides to choose Donald Trump," as if it couldn't possibly be because he was opposing a bad bill.

"That’s what he--he sided with over the Border Patrol, over--over this President and what--and doing what majority of Americans wants us to do. He’s the one killing this. He is," Jean-Pierre claimed about Johnson.

During the back-and-forth with the reporter, Jean-Pierre also offered that they "were going to continue to put pressure on" Republicans.

After herself expressing confusion with her responses, Jean-Pierre claimed "I think the speaker is confused. I think the speaker doesn’t understand what it is that his job is. Put that bill to the floor. Put that bill to the floor. It will get bipartisan support."

Biden has declined multiple requests from the Speaker's office for a one-on-one. Why not meet with Speaker Johnson?



KJP: We've given the Speaker exactly what he's asked for. What is there to negotiate? The speaker is "confused." He doesn't "understand what it is that his job… pic.twitter.com/cXUZ6E1Swg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2024







