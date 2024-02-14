BREAKING: Shots Fired at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade
Tipsheet

Here's What Speaker Johnson Has to Say About That National Security Warning

Spencer Brown
February 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's something of a "who's on first" situation on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon as Republican lawmakers release what are at best confusing statements about a national security threat to the United States. 

As Townhall reported earlier on Wednesday, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) released a statement warning of a "serious national security threat" that a "Dear Colleague" letter said was "an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability."

The cryptic and ominous statement caused understandable concern among Americans and, after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to confirm or characterize the threat in the White House press briefing, the nature and seriousness of the identified threat remained unclear. Some reports have said Turner's warning alluded to an "emerging Russian threat," while other reporting this week pointed to a "space-related" issue. 

Then, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a similarly vague joint statement saying their committee "has been rigorously tracking this issue from the start" and are continuing to "take this matter seriously" while "discussing an appropriate response with the [Biden] administration." The senators added that they "must be cautious about potentially disclosing sources and methods that may be key to preserve a range of options for U.S. action." 

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), however, told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he sent a letter to the White House in January to request a meeting with President Biden to "discuss a serious national security issue that is classified." As NSA Sullivan noted in Wednesday's White House briefing, that meeting was already on the books for Thursday.

"I will press the administration to take appropriate action, and everybody can be comforted by that," Speaker Johnson continued on Wednesday. "I saw Chairman Turner's statement on the issue, and I want to assure the American people there's no need for public alarm. We just want to assure everyone steady hands are at the wheel, we're working on it," Johnson said. "Beyond that, I'm not at liberty to disclose classified information and really can't say much."

