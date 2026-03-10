So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 10, 2026 2:15 PM
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Lonnie D. Wayman, a U.S. Navy veteran, has no known family members. So when he died, those who organized his funeral put out a public call for attendees.

And the public showed up to pay their respects to Wayman as only Americans can.

Cars lined the cemetery's road as people arrived to bid farewell to Wayman.

A chaplain who presided over the funeral services addressed the those who gathered,

"Look what happened ... showed up to say, 'Thank you, Lord for our freedom. Thank you, Lord, for someone else who has served in uniform. Thank you for the example for the next generation. How absolutely wonderful. Let us pay this person, as well as ourselves, respect in this moment of prayer," the chaplain said. 

This is the best of America. This is who we are.

This is the greatest nation on earth.

Tennessee delivered.

America is more than Republicans and Democrats, Right and Left. We are fundamentally good people who honor our own, especially our service members who sacrificed so much to build this great nation and keep it safe for 250 years. 

Lonnie D. Wayman may have died without family, but he did not leave this world alone. Hundreds of Americans showed up to stand beside him one last time, to salute his flag-draped casket, and thank him for his service.

That’s the part of America you won’t hear about nearly enough. Not the shouting on cable news or the bitterness on social media, but the quiet decency of ordinary people who understand that freedom is not free and that those who wore the uniform deserve to be remembered.

Lonnie D. Wayman had no family to bury him, but in the end, he had something even greater: a grateful nation.

