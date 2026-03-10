A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead

Lonnie D. Wayman, a U.S. Navy veteran, has no known family members. So when he died, those who organized his funeral put out a public call for attendees.

A U.S. Navy veteran with no known family will be laid to rest Tuesday in Nashville with full military honors. 🇺🇸



Lonnie D. Wayman’s service is set for 9 a.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The public is invited to attend and help ensure the unclaimed veteran is… pic.twitter.com/IJaKZYolwg — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 9, 2026

And the public showed up to pay their respects to Wayman as only Americans can.

Hundreds of strangers have shown up for the funeral of a Tennessee veteran who died with no known relatives.



This is America. pic.twitter.com/zXFThK6aaN — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 10, 2026

Cars lined the cemetery's road as people arrived to bid farewell to Wayman.

More people still coming pic.twitter.com/01E5qCdMdr — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 10, 2026

A chaplain who presided over the funeral services addressed the those who gathered,

As they prepare to unload the casket, a Chaplain offers a word of thanks to attendees. pic.twitter.com/EcUnhvtCjf — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 10, 2026

"Look what happened ... showed up to say, 'Thank you, Lord for our freedom. Thank you, Lord, for someone else who has served in uniform. Thank you for the example for the next generation. How absolutely wonderful. Let us pay this person, as well as ourselves, respect in this moment of prayer," the chaplain said.

I was one of those Cabot…. I was very proud of my fellow Tennesseans. RIP Lonnie. pic.twitter.com/02ynQCM1PW — The Panic (@ThePanic16) March 10, 2026

This is the best of America. This is who we are.

I love America. https://t.co/EeJ4wjXKvf — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) March 10, 2026

This is the greatest nation on earth.

I was so hoping this would happen. https://t.co/okXEPzKDJk — RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2026

Tennessee delivered.

Love this so much https://t.co/K0R63PvFwv — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 10, 2026

America is more than Republicans and Democrats, Right and Left. We are fundamentally good people who honor our own, especially our service members who sacrificed so much to build this great nation and keep it safe for 250 years.

Lonnie D. Wayman may have died without family, but he did not leave this world alone. Hundreds of Americans showed up to stand beside him one last time, to salute his flag-draped casket, and thank him for his service.

That’s the part of America you won’t hear about nearly enough. Not the shouting on cable news or the bitterness on social media, but the quiet decency of ordinary people who understand that freedom is not free and that those who wore the uniform deserve to be remembered.

Lonnie D. Wayman had no family to bury him, but in the end, he had something even greater: a grateful nation.

