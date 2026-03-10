IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity

Gavin Newsom's 2026 is not off to a good start. Not only did he get dragged for telling a crowd of Black voters in Georgia that he's stupid like they are, but he's also had a couple of really embarrassing interviews with otherwise Democrat-friendly media personalities, including Katie Couric and Dana Bash.

Last month, Newsom was humiliated by his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who hijacked a press conference to scold the media for focusing on her husband's many failures as a governor instead of attacking President Trump and his non-existent "war on women." That led some, including this writer, to speculate that Siebel Newsom is the one really running for office.

Now Siebel Newsom is in the spotlight again, and this time for reports that she and her firm allegedly pocketed millions from her "gender stereotypes" charity.

IRS documents from recent years show Gavin Newsom's wife has been paying herself and her company, Girls Club LLC, up to a third of her nonprofit's entire income each year – pocketing over $3.7 million over the past decade. Siebel Newsom, 51, runs the Representation Project, a charity that fights against 'intersectional gender stereotypes' and 'harmful gender norms'. The organization brings in between $1 million and $1.7 million a year in grants and donations, with roughly $300,000 of it going straight to her and her company in recent years, according to financial records. The most recent IRS filings up to March 2024 show Siebel Newsom, who's also the beneficiary of a multi-million-dollar trust from her wealthy family, receives a $150,000 annual salary from the Representation Project, and her company took another $150,000 from the charity's funds. Her unusually high compensation to her and her company has recently sparked criticism from charity watchdogs - with a Daily Mail analysis showing Siebel Newsom and her nonprofit colleagues earn more than 95% of charities of a similar size.

JUST IN: Gavin Newsom's Wife has reportedly been pocketing MILLIONS of dollars from her "charity," which supposedly combats "harmful gender norms."



To combat those "harmful gender norms," Siebel Newsom's charity, The Representation Project, screens bizarre films, including “Miss Representation” and “The Great American Lie,” according to The California Post. Those films say things like ending the wage gap (which has long been debunked) will prove a "cure for gender inequity."

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom rakes in $3.7M from her own "gender justice" charity.



It's not the first time the Newsoms have come under scrutiny for finances. The DOJ was looking into the millions sent to California to combat homelessness and vowing to make arrests for fraud. Since 2020, the state has spent more than $24 billion on "combating homelessness," but the rate of homelessness has only increased.

There have also been questions about "behested payments" linked to the Newsom family.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom rakes in $3.7M from her own "gender justice" charity.



Here's more from the California Globe:

This development intensifies long-standing scrutiny of financial flows tied to the Newsom family, including behested payments—donations solicited by Governor Gavin Newsom to third-party organizations, often nonprofits or causes aligned with administration priorities. Such payments, while legal, must be disclosed under California’s Political Reform Act to guard against pay-to-play arrangements. As the Globe reported last year, Jennifer Siebel Newsom solicited state vendors and the governor’s campaign donors for large gifts to her charity, The Representation Project. Since 2011, this supposed gender-justice charity has raked in over $800,000 from corporate giants like PG&E, AT&T, and Comcast—firms with billions at stake in California’s regulatory landscape. In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.

It's clear the Newsoms have their eye on D.C. now that Gavin's time in California is done. However, his record as governor and mayor of San Francisco, as well as their financial dealings, deserve scrutiny before we even consider elevating Newsom to a higher office. And the pattern of mismanagement, failed policies, and now fiscal impropriety all indicate Newsom is not qualified.

