Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump helped calm a sudden surge in oil prices on Monday after crude briefly climbed above $100 a barrel before falling to around $87 by the end of the day.

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just pulled off one of the most "EPIC price reversals in HISTORY" on oil



"We're ALREADY hearing reports tankers will try to make that trip [through the Strait of Hormuz]!"



Everyone who panicked was WRONG! 🔥



"In wholesale [gas], those prices are… pic.twitter.com/jUGy2aBbKp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

The spike came as oil companies hesitated to send tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway that carries roughly 20 to 30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil each day.

Firms feared potential losses and security threats from Iranian forces amid Operation Epic Fury. Trump, however, urged tanker operators to show some “guts” and continue using the strait, noting that Iran’s navy had been largely destroyed. Soon after, tankers began moving through the waterway again, often switching off their transponders while passing through and turning them back on once they cleared the strait.

BREAKING - Following the near-total obliteration of the Iranian Navy by U.S. forces, oil tankers have begun crossing the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders turned off, as oil prices drop 20 percent from recent highs. pic.twitter.com/OgVUZ1r1Si — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 9, 2026

On Monday, the president said oil prices would drop rapidly once Operation Epic Fury is complete. As of Tuesday, the world may not have to wait that long, with crude hovering around $87 a barrel.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump responds to the oil prices spiking 15%+ today, crossing $100 per barrel



“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,”… pic.twitter.com/Mpa2MvUJPp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 8, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is demanding oil tankers SHOW SOME GUTS and go through the Strait of Hormuz



“These ships should go through the Strait of Hormuz and show some GUTS, there's nothing to be afraid of! [Iran] has no Navy, we sunk all their ships!”pic.twitter.com/QsSZ99aNJW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 9, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.