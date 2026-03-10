Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening.
So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They...
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie Mansion Dinner Wasn't Enough?
Wait, Mamdani Got Cozy With Another Terrorist at a Public Event. The Gracie...
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack?
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC...
VIP
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been Convicted of a Crime
Tennessee Bill Would Place Foster Children In Detention Even If They Haven't Been...
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
This State Is About to End Government-Sponsored Kidnapping
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Federal Judge Puts Another Snag in Trump Admin's Deportation Efforts
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered.
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is...
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
Left-Wing Activists Are Training Juries to Sabotage Trump DOJ Cases
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
A Veteran Had No Family at His Funeral, So America Came Instead
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stereotypes' Charity
IRS Docs Reveal Jennifer Siebel Newsom Reportedly Pocketed Millions From Her 'Gender Stere...
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic Fury
Steve Witkoff Reveals Just How Much Weapons-Grade Uranium Iran Had Before Operation Epic...
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for...
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS Funding Battle Continues
Senator Thune Blasts Democrats for Failing at Basic Duties of Government As DHS...
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again
Tipsheet

Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 10, 2026 2:00 PM
Oil Price Crashes As President Trump Urges Tankers Into the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Trump helped calm a sudden surge in oil prices on Monday after crude briefly climbed above $100 a barrel before falling to around $87 by the end of the day. 

Advertisement

The spike came as oil companies hesitated to send tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway that carries roughly 20 to 30 percent of the world’s seaborne oil each day. 

Firms feared potential losses and security threats from Iranian forces amid Operation Epic Fury. Trump, however, urged tanker operators to show some “guts” and continue using the strait, noting that Iran’s navy had been largely destroyed. Soon after, tankers began moving through the waterway again, often switching off their transponders while passing through and turning them back on once they cleared the strait.

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Monday, the president said oil prices would drop rapidly once Operation Epic Fury is complete. As of Tuesday, the world may not have to wait that long, with crude hovering around $87 a barrel.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
That Thing the Left Says Never Happens Just Happened Again Joseph Chalfant
Parents of Fallen US Soldiers in the Middle East Had One Message for President Trump Dmitri Bolt
Tucker Carlson Makes Outrageous Claim About US Troops in Iran. Ted Cruz Levels Him. Jeff Charles
Did You See the Lead Reporter Behind That CNN Article on the NYC IED Attack? Matt Vespa
Trump Asked Major GOP Donors Who They Want to Succeed Him. This Is How They Answered. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, the White House Just Released Numbers on Trump's Tax Cuts. What They Show Is Pretty Eye-Opening. Matt Vespa
Advertisement