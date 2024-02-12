Joe Biden's Gaffes and Confusing Remarks Now Involve International Conflicts

Despite a few particularly rough few weeks in a row for President Joe Biden, he keeps presenting himself for events. This included on Monday, when the president met with King Abdullah II of Jordan. It was problematic from the start.

The White House transcript's been released, and from his first introductions, the president was fumbling over his lines. We're not talking about his stutter, but rather how the transcript had to correct Biden when he referred to Queen Rania as "Qree--Queen Riana." This is despite how he said he's known her and her husband "for many years." But, he also called for "the Crown Prince Hussein," wondering where he was and insisting "I thought he was coming out," before he moved along.

Biden is confused again: "...and the Crown Prince Hussein. Where— is the prince out here? I thought he was coming out. Anyway." pic.twitter.com/Hsbp0mB4cW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

The president went on to discuss the October 7 attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. As Biden correctly stated, it was "an act of sheer evil, massacring more than 1,200 innocent women, men, and children--the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

The president also sought to make it a "both sides" issue, though, as he noted that "the Palestinian people have also suffered unimaginable pain and loss."

In his remarks, Biden spoke about a role he hopes the United States will play in hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Negotiations took place late last November, though unfortunately very few American captives were released.

While Biden did manage correct himself when it comes to whose operation in Rafah just took place, it still served as a glaring example of all kinds of gaffes that he makes, including at an international level.

"The King and I also discussed the situation in Rafah. As I said yesterday, our military operation in Rafah-- their--the major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan--a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than one million people sheltering there," Biden said. "Many people there have been displaced--displaced multiple times, fleeing the violence to the north, and now they’re packed into Rafah-- exposed and vulnerable. They need to be protected. "

Biden, as did King Abdullah in his own remarks, failed to acknowledge that it was Israel's mission in Rafah that resulted in the rescue of two of the hostages being freed. The omission was especially strange, given that Biden also in his remarks acknowledged that around 240 hostages have been taken by Hamas.

BIDEN: "As I said yesterday, our military operation in Rafah..." pic.twitter.com/1O5IgzQyX8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Tying the plight of Israelis and Palestinians would be a theme for Biden throughout his remarks, including when it comes to humanitarian aid. While Biden and Democrats continue to call for aid for citizens in Gaza, there is evidence that such aid is hijacked and stolen by Hamas terrorists.

"Today, the King and I also discussed in detail how to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza. From the very beginning, my team and I have relentlessly worked to get more aid in," Biden shared. "I urged Congress for months to make sure that our nation’s support for Israel and--also includes urgently needed aid for Palestinians. And I’ve spoken repeatedly with partners across the region, including the King, to help facilitate the flow of such aid into Gaza as much as possible and that will actually get to the people that there--that are--need it."

When Biden was lamenting the lives lost in the region, he forgot to mention that it's every life "lost" that is a tragedy. "Every innocent life in Gaza is a tragedy, just as every innocent life lost in Israel is a tragedy as well," is what he said, with the official transcript having to add in the word "lost."

BIDEN: "Every innocent life in Gaza is a tragedy" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VbZNTmgvz4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden also pushed for a two-state solution, just as he and his administration have done in the past. "And at the same time, we’re working to create the conditions for a lasting peace, as we talked a lot about upstairs, with the Israeli security guaranteed and Palestinian aspirations for their own state fulfilled. I say this as a long--lifelong supporter of Israel," he said, claiming it's "the only path that guarantees Israel’s security for the long term."

The king also spoke, which involved some rather awkward switching around on the stage on Biden's part as he noted " I switched sides on you."

When it was his turn to speak, King Abdullah II went with anti-Israel narratives. "We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah. It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe," he claimed, also neglecting to mention the hostages who were rescued.

"We need a lasting ceasefire now," the king continued. "This war must end. We must urgently and immediately work to ensure the sustainable delivery of sufficient aid to Gaza through all possible entry points and mechanisms. And I thank you, Mr. President, for your support on this," he tellingly pointed out when it comes to Biden's support. The king also lamented a temporary pause for new and additional funds to the terrorist-linked UNRWA.

And, he went with some eyebrow-raising lines about the situation in the region as well:

Seven decades of occupation, death, and destruction have proven beyond any doubt that there can be no peace without a political horizon. Military and security solutions are not the answer. They can never bring peace. Civilians on both sides continue to pay for this protracted conflict with their lives.

In concluding his remarks, the king reaffirmed not only his support for a ceasefire, but how he's expecting Biden's support to be key:

We must together, along with Arab partners and the international community, step up efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and immediately start working to create a political horizon that leads to a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution — an independent, sovereign, and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital but living side by side with Israel in peace and security. This is the only solution that will guarantee peace and security for the Palestinians and the Israelis, as well as the entire region. Your leadership, my dear friend, Mr. President, is key to addressing this conflict. And Jordan is ready to work, as always, with you towards peace.

Queen Rania herself has also gone with anti-Israel narratives, as she did last October when speaking with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Biden did not take questions at the end of his remarks. It's hardly a surprising move, given that he rarely does take questions. He did take questions during last Thursday's presser following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, though that ended up being another disaster, especially as he mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt while throwing Israel under the bus when taking a question on Gaza.

The president did, however, respond beforehand to a shouted question about if Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is taking your advice?" Biden cheekily responded "everybody does," though he ignored a question about releasing the transcript from the special counsel's interviews. Biden has been at odds with Netanyahu and making disparaging comments, especially as Israel defending itself has been hurting Biden with young voters.

REPORTER: "Is Netanyahu taking your advice?"



BIDEN: "Everybody does"



REPORTER: "Do you want the [special counsel] transcript released?"



BIDEN: *ignores* pic.twitter.com/KP0S0Pnxew — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Biden also had a bizarre moment where he spoke with the king in an informal manner and even pointed to former President Barack Obama, who many people believe is the one actually running the show.

Biden to Jordan's King Abdullah II: "By the way, Barack's lookin' at you in the corner over there" pic.twitter.com/b04fq6TNGU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

