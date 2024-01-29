Biden Might Curb Weapons Shipments to Israel to Pressure Netanyahu to Scale Down Gaza War

Joe Biden apparently can’t stand that Israeli forces are killing scores of Hamas terrorists because he’s mulling curbing arms shipments to the Jewish state in an effort to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down the war in Gaza. Israel has been subjecting the Gaza Strip to airstrikes in retaliation for Hamas’ genocidal terror attack on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 Israeli civilians dead. The official ground invasion began 21 days later.

The death toll is reportedly high, soaring past 20,000, though those figures are fed to us by Hamas, which has dominated the Gaza Strip since 2007. Israel has deactivated some 7,000 men to give their forces and economy a reprieve. Jerusalem has all but announced the low-intensity phase last month, but Joe Biden and the Democrats want this war to end now, despite Netanyahu saying it’ll take many more months.

Biden can’t have Israel remain in the news since it’s killing him with younger voters. This incompetent president is willing to place innocent civilian lives at risk to win re-election—that’s what this boils down to. Also, the gall of this man to ask a nation waging a war of legitimate self-defense to scale it down because he might lose his job is astounding, though not shocking. Biden may be half-braindead, but he’s still a Democrat, one who has an appalling record on foreign affairs (via NBC News):

The Biden administration is discussing using weaponry sales to Israel as leverage to convince the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to heed long-standing U.S. calls to scale back its military assault in the Gaza Strip, according to three current U.S. officials and one former U.S. official. At the direction of the White House, the Pentagon has been reviewing what weaponry Israel has requested that could be used as leverage, said the sources. They said no decisions have been made. The sources said Israeli officials continue to ask the administration for more weapons, including large aerial bombs, ammunition and air defenses. After weeks of private administration requests produced fewer results than the White House wants, the sources said, the U.S. is considering slowing or pausing the deliveries in the hope that doing so will prod the Israelis to take action, such as opening humanitarian corridors to provide more aid to Palestinian civilians. Among the weaponry the U.S. has discussed using as leverage are 155 mm artillery rounds and joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs), which are guidance kits that convert dumb bombs into precision-guided munitions, the officials said. The officials said the administration is likely to continue to provide other conversion kits that make Israeli munitions more precise. Officials said they are not likely to slow the delivery of air defenses, though the idea was considered, as well as other systems that can defend Israeli civilians and infrastructure from attack. The administration is focused on offensive military equipment in its review of what it could possibly withhold or delay. Administration officials have also discussed offering the Israeli government more of the weaponry it has requested as an incentive to take some steps that the U.S. has requested, officials said.

No real friend and ally of Israel would tell her to slow down killing the very people who started this war. Hamas is dedicated to Israel’s destruction, so the correct response would be for the US to send double the amount of military assistance. Instead, Biden wants to make it harder for Israel to kill Hamas terrorists because of the 2024 election.