CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points

The mainstream media has been one of the worst purveyors of spreading propaganda during the Israel-Hamas war after Hamas attacked our ally in the Middle East on October 7. CNN has been a particularly bad repeat offender. Earlier this week, Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor for the network, reminded how that's still the case with her interview with Queen Rania of Jordan, during which she complained about a supposed "glaring double standard in the world" when it comes to support for Israel in the first few minutes of the interview, a talking point she would rant about throughout.

Advertisement

Queen Rania began by discussing the plight of "Palestinian mothers," adding "I just want to remind the world that Palestinian mothers love their children just as much as any other mother in the world, and for them to have to go through this is just unbelievable."

The queen went on to claim "I think the people all around the Middle East, including in Jordan, we are just shocked and disappointed by the world's reaction to this catastrophe that is unfolding," which she quickly clarified she saw as "a glaring double standard in the world" in regards to "a preface of declaration of support for Israel."

It was a point that the queen would keep harping on throughout the interview. It is not just that "there is a glaring double standard here," as she sees it. Queen Rania also complained about how "the world is not even calling for a ceasefire," and "the silence is deafening."

From there, the queen levied charges and accusations against the West for such "silence."

"And to many in our region, it makes the western world complicit, you know, through their support and through the cover that they give Israel that it is just--it's right to defend itself. Many in the Arab world are looking at the western world as not just tolerating this, but as aiding and abetting it. And this is just horrendous and it's deeply, deeply disappointing to all of us," she shared.

Just a few moments later in the interview, the queen, right after having just claimed "Jordan has made his position very clear" that they "condemn the killing of any civilian, whether Palestinian or Israeli," went on to blame Israel. This is was in response to Amanpour asking "I just want to get from you what you felt on October 7th."

"But for many Palestinians, on the other side of the separation wall, on the other side of the barbed wire, war has never left. This is a 75- year-old story, a story of overwhelming death and displacement to the Palestinian people," she went on to say, spreading further narratives that portray Israel as an oppressor.

"It is a story of an occupation under an apartheid regime that occupies land that demolishes houses, confiscates land, military incursions, night raids. You know, the context of a nuclear armed regional superpower that occupies, oppresses, and commits daily documented crimes against Palestinians is missing from the narrative," she continued. Even as Amanpour tried to jump in to ask more questions, the queen still insisted on getting in what anti-Israel talking points she could, including attempts at discussing "apartheid."

Such narratives continued as Amanpour tried to bring up how the queen--who has over 10.2 million folowers on Instagram--shared an Instagram story claiming "it isn't self-defense if you're an occupying force."

Advertisement

In response, the queen continued to try to portray Israel as an oppressor. "You know, this is not about, you know, being pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian. This is about choosing people, the everyday people on both sides. And, you know--and explaining again that the Palestinian people have for too long been living under oppression and dehumanization, you know," she offered, going on to claim "they suffer daily indignities and human rights violations" at the hands of Israel.

The queen even downplayed Hamas terrorists. "There's a hyper fixation on Hamas now because of the--that happened the last couple of weeks. But this is a problem that far precedes Hamas and will continue after Hamas. This is a fight for freedom and for justice. And that is what needs to be heard," she also said, after bringing up "the aggressive expansion of settlements on Palestinian land."

The queen also further spread propaganda by disputing that babies had been killed, some via beheading, others being burned, or others being shot, bringing up what she said was a lack of proof, and that President Joe Biden bringing it up was "confirmation bias."

"Would you publish such a damning yet unverified claim made by a Palestinian," the queen asked about reports to do with babies murdered in such a manner at a kibbutz.

Advertisement

That's now how Israel engages in warfare, though, as it seeks to defend itself. They actually give civilians in Gaza the chance to leave the area before they seek to eradicate Hamas. Countries like Jordan, though, have refused to take them in, which makes the queen's comments all the more hypocritical.

Not long after the October 7 terrorist attack, photos were shared, including from the official Israel X account, showing such victims, as Townhall covered at the time.

Guy also subsequently discussed how journalists had viewed horrified footage of the atrocities committed by Hamas.

An absolutely disgraceful display from @QueenRania in which she, who takes full advantage of freedoms afforded to western women while living in luxury ruling an Arab country, issues a screed devoid of facts and full of smears. The *Queen* calls Israel an apartheid state,… https://t.co/EUMDzHKqHc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 25, 2023

Jordan cares so much about Palestinian statehood that they occupied the West Bank from 1948-1967 and never even considered setting up an independent Palestinian state. Then, in 1970-71, Jordan killed some 3,000 Palestinians associated with Arafat and exiled another 20,000. https://t.co/9fqe7rV7ar — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 25, 2023

Although Amanpour tried to get a word in edgewise at times, she too spread the queen's talking points by claiming on Wednesday morning as she appeared on CNN to give quite the opinion on what the "primary takeaway" was.

Advertisement

"The primary takeaway is that she is expressing exactly what the rest of the world thinks. The world in which the Muslims and many, many other parts of the world believe that there is a, as she said, a glaring double standard," she claimed," also stressing how she regarded the interview to be "fascinating."