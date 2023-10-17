Gov. Sanders Makes Arkansas the First State to Force the Sale of CCP-Owned...
Tipsheet

Biden Admin Blasted For Restarting 'Aid' That Hamas Will Inevitably Steal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 17, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Late Monday night Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the restart of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after Egypt's refusal to open its border as a safe passage for supplies and civilians. 

But given Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and is likely to steal or use the aid as leverage, the move is being blasted on Capitol Hill and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Iran and Hamas are up to their usual antics by smuggling weapons into the Gaza Strip through "humanitarian aid."

