Biden Admin Blasted For Restarting 'Aid' That Hamas Will Inevitably Steal

Late Monday night Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the restart of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after Egypt's refusal to open its border as a safe passage for supplies and civilians.
SEC. BLINKEN: “The U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, and them alone.”— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023
“If Hamas — in any way — blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians,… pic.twitter.com/QokGZnHIQP
But given Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and is likely to steal or use the aid as leverage, the move is being blasted on Capitol Hill and elsewhere.
The USA should not be placing conditions on our support for Israel because of demands from the squad.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 17, 2023
Humanitarian aid repeatedly ends up in the hands of Hamas terrorists who use it to build rockets & kill more Israelis.
We should immediately halt U.S. aid for the Palestinians. https://t.co/hA8Q3JoDP1
Innocent Americans and Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists, yet Biden is more focused on sending “humanitarian aid” to Gaza that will be commandeered by Hamas terrorists.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 17, 2023
Biden should work with Israel to free all American and Israeli hostages, not shower Hamas… pic.twitter.com/XaJ60Rn7bG
Meanwhile, Iran and Hamas are up to their usual antics by smuggling weapons into the Gaza Strip through "humanitarian aid."
Hamas is using humanitarian aid to smuggle ammunition for terrorism.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 17, 2023
Israeli police discovered bullets inside bags of rice.
Hamas doesn't care about its people, it's the enemy of humanity. #HamasIsISIS pic.twitter.com/Fzj1oSTksp
