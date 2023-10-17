Biden Admin Blasted For Restarting 'Aid' That Hamas Will Inevitably Steal

Late Monday night Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the restart of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after Egypt's refusal to open its border as a safe passage for supplies and civilians.

SEC. BLINKEN: “The U.S. and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, and them alone.”



“If Hamas — in any way — blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians,… pic.twitter.com/QokGZnHIQP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 17, 2023

But given Hamas controls the Gaza Strip and is likely to steal or use the aid as leverage, the move is being blasted on Capitol Hill and elsewhere.

The USA should not be placing conditions on our support for Israel because of demands from the squad.



Humanitarian aid repeatedly ends up in the hands of Hamas terrorists who use it to build rockets & kill more Israelis.



We should immediately halt U.S. aid for the Palestinians. https://t.co/hA8Q3JoDP1 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 17, 2023

Innocent Americans and Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists, yet Biden is more focused on sending “humanitarian aid” to Gaza that will be commandeered by Hamas terrorists.



Biden should work with Israel to free all American and Israeli hostages, not shower Hamas… pic.twitter.com/XaJ60Rn7bG — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Iran and Hamas are up to their usual antics by smuggling weapons into the Gaza Strip through "humanitarian aid."