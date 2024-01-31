Biden State Department Looks Into Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Is it this administration’s policy to always take the wrong position on foreign affairs? Oh wait, I forgot Joe Biden is president. The fish rots from the head. With a four-decade record of being a goober in international relations, it’s not shocking that the Biden State Department is looking into recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Hamas has launched a genocidal attack against Israel, killing 1,200 civilians, and the White House responded by mulling curbing arms shipments to place pressure on Jerusalem to scale down their war in Gaza and looking into recognizing Palestine as a country. Did Rashida Tlaib blackmail Joe or something (via Axios):

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible U.S. and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza, two U.S. officials briefed on the issue told Axios. Why it matters: While U.S. officials say there has been no policy change, the fact the State Department is even considering such options signals a shift in thinking within the Biden administration on possible Palestinian statehood recognition, which is highly sensitive both internationally and domestically. For decades, U.S. policy has been to oppose the recognition of Palestine as a state both bilaterally and in UN institutions and to stress Palestinian statehood should only be achieved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Yes but: Efforts to find a diplomatic way out of the war in Gaza has opened the door for rethinking a lot of old U.S. paradigms and policies, a senior U.S. official said. The Biden administration is linking possible normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia to the creation of a pathway for the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its post-war strategy. This initiative is based on the administration's efforts prior to Oct. 7 to negotiate a mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that included a peace agreement between the kingdom and Israel. […] There are several options for U.S. action on this issue, including: Bilaterally recognizing the state of Palestine; Not using its veto to block the UN Security Council from admitting Palestine as a full UN member state; or Encouraging other countries to recognize Palestine.

When will liberals ever learn? We’ve had multiple deals on the table, and the Palestinians rejected them all. They don’t want peace or land—they want to destroy Israel. One could argue that these people already have a state, and it’s called Jordan. Palestinians shouldn’t even be part of the discussion. The vast majority of its civilian population views Hamas positively and supports its barbaric terrorist campaign against the Jewish state. You cannot deal with these people as legitimate actors because they’re terrorists.