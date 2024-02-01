Rashida Tlaib Takes Her Hamas Sympathizing to a Whole New Level

The House on Wednesday voted on what could very well be the most common-sense piece of legislation to come across Congress. Under the bill, The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, sponsored by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), terrorists who helped with the October 7 attacks against Israel may not admitted into and may be removed from the United States. The bill came close to passing unanimously, but was prevented from doing so by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) voting against it. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) voted present.

Question: should we ban Hamas attackers from the U.S.?



Everyone: Yes!



Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush: No! pic.twitter.com/7JT1o4tY0u — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 31, 2024

Ultimately, the bill passed 422-2-1. All other members of the Squad, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Greg Casar (D-TX), Summer Lee (D-PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) voted for it. Yes, even Omar voted for it.

The bill looks to amend an already existing law, the Immigration and Nationality Act. As a summary for the bill noted, it "also expands an existing admissions bar against officers, representatives, and spokespersons of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). Under this bill, all PLO members are barred from admission into the United States."

As Guy posted, this vote is unfortunately "perfectly on-brand" for Tlaib, especially as she was censured last November.

Rashida Tlaib wouldn’t condemn Hamas beheading babies & was censured for spreading Hamas propaganda, so this is perfectly on-brand. Luckily for Americans, there is no easy way for people to sneak into our country by the thousands! https://t.co/QZukIrQUa3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2024

Not only has Tlaib refused to talk to reporters asking her to condemn Hamas' atrocities of beheading babies, she's repeated falsehoods against Israel and offered a pitiful defense of the genocidal phrase "from the river to the sea." Tlaib and Bush--who is currently under investigation from the DOJ for misuse of funds to pay for security--as well as other Squad members have also propagated the pro-Hamas talking point of demanding a ceasefire.

McClintock's bill made it almost too easy for them to not have to defend Hamas. Nevertheless, Tlaib and Bush missed the opportunity to vote against providing terrorists with "immigration-related relief or protections," including asylum.

Curiously, Tlaib and Bush posted to their official X accounts on Wednesday justifiactions for voting against a tax relief bill, though neither of them have yet posted about this bill deny entry to terrorists.



