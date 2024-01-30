The One Biden Poll That's Bound to Drive Dems Mad
Department of Justice Announces Key Figure Will Undergo Back Surgery This Week
New Deep State? Here's the Latest Undemocratic Activity Embraced by Congressional Staffers
Why a Judge Only Gave Probation to a Woman Who Stabbed Her Boyfriend...
Nikki Haley's Campaign Hits Rock Bottom
Bombshell House Committee Report on DEI, The FBI, and National Security
The Gambling Industry Wants to Make Fantasy Sports Leagues Illegal
Biden's Bad Deal
These Are Times That ‘Buckle Men’s Legs’
Leftists: US Must Continue Funding UNRWA, Despite Evidence of Widespread Terrorist Infiltr...
A Group of Sorority Sisters Filed a Lawsuit Over a 'Trans' Member. Now...
The Fatwa That Did Not Bark
On Throwing Soup at the Mona Lisa
Skyrocketing Illegal Immigration From Venezuela Poses a Serious National Security Threat
Tipsheet

'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 30, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of the "Squad," is reportedly the subject of a criminal probe being run by the federal Department of Justice related to an alleged misuse of funds for security services. 

Advertisement

First reported by Punchbowl News based on "six sources familiar with the investigation," the House Sergeant at Arms reportedly confirmed its cooperation with the Biden DOJ in its probe:

The House announced Monday that the Sergeant at Arms had been subpoenaed and was cooperating with the Justice Department. Punchbowl News scooped that the Justice Department was seeking spending records as part of a probe of a House Democrat. The spending records they were seeking were in relation to the alleged misspending of security money.

As Townhall has previously reported, Rep. Bush has had quite a unique relationship (literally) with her personal bodyguards. Guy summarized the situation well in a piece on another security snafu last year:

No, it's not the bodyguard Congresswoman Bush just recently married, which is a real thing that happened.  Yes, the queen of 'Defund the Police' is personally protected by a phalanx of armed security guards, one of whom she fell in love with. I'd say Mazel Tov, but who knows how she and some of her fellow Squadsters might feel about that particular phrase? The other bodyguard I'm referring to is a man who is...rather special, it seems.

Townhall's friends over at The Washington Free Beacon dug up claims from one of Bush's security guards that "he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies" and is an "intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago." Those are quite the qualifications, which could in some zany world explain why he was Bush's "highest-paid private security guard."

Recommended

E. Jean Carroll Delivered the Sound Bite That Could Win Trump the Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Based on public records and online accounts, the Free Beacon reported that this character had "earned over $137,000 providing 'security services' for Bush" from 2020 through the spring of 2023. In addition, the Free Beacon "confirmed that Davis is in fact a St. Louis, Missouri, spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews."

It's hard to imagine that a 109 trillion-year-old could be adept at personal security, but maybe being able to read minds helps? There's surely more to come as the DOJ's investigation plays out and more details are made public. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

E. Jean Carroll Delivered the Sound Bite That Could Win Trump the Election Matt Vespa
You Should Rethink Flying United Airlines Dennis Prager
Bombshell House Committee Report on DEI, The FBI, and National Security John Nantz
New Deep State? Here's the Latest Undemocratic Activity Embraced by Congressional Staffers Matt Vespa
We're Getting a Preview of Biden's Plan for Retaliation and People Definitely Have Thoughts Rebecca Downs
Leftists: US Must Continue Funding UNRWA, Despite Evidence of Widespread Terrorist Infiltration Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
E. Jean Carroll Delivered the Sound Bite That Could Win Trump the Election Matt Vespa
Advertisement