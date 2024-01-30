'Defund the Police' Cori Bush Is Reportedly Under Investigation by the Biden DOJ. Guess What For.

U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of the "Squad," is reportedly the subject of a criminal probe being run by the federal Department of Justice related to an alleged misuse of funds for security services.

First reported by Punchbowl News based on "six sources familiar with the investigation," the House Sergeant at Arms reportedly confirmed its cooperation with the Biden DOJ in its probe:

The House announced Monday that the Sergeant at Arms had been subpoenaed and was cooperating with the Justice Department. Punchbowl News scooped that the Justice Department was seeking spending records as part of a probe of a House Democrat. The spending records they were seeking were in relation to the alleged misspending of security money.

As Townhall has previously reported, Rep. Bush has had quite a unique relationship (literally) with her personal bodyguards. Guy summarized the situation well in a piece on another security snafu last year:

No, it's not the bodyguard Congresswoman Bush just recently married, which is a real thing that happened. Yes, the queen of 'Defund the Police' is personally protected by a phalanx of armed security guards, one of whom she fell in love with. I'd say Mazel Tov, but who knows how she and some of her fellow Squadsters might feel about that particular phrase? The other bodyguard I'm referring to is a man who is...rather special, it seems.

Townhall's friends over at The Washington Free Beacon dug up claims from one of Bush's security guards that "he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies" and is an "intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago." Those are quite the qualifications, which could in some zany world explain why he was Bush's "highest-paid private security guard."

Based on public records and online accounts, the Free Beacon reported that this character had "earned over $137,000 providing 'security services' for Bush" from 2020 through the spring of 2023. In addition, the Free Beacon "confirmed that Davis is in fact a St. Louis, Missouri, spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews."

Friendly reminder that one of Cori Bush's private security guards says Jews rule the world, and claims he's 109 trillion years old with the power to summon blood magic tornados with his hate. https://t.co/jGJbjJxNYj https://t.co/EHlBByTDYh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) January 30, 2024

It's hard to imagine that a 109 trillion-year-old could be adept at personal security, but maybe being able to read minds helps? There's surely more to come as the DOJ's investigation plays out and more details are made public.

This is a developing story and may be updated.