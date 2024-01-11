Fetterman Gives Us Another 'Based' Take on Israel

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is trending once more over social media, as he continues to stand by Israel. As Jonathan Feldstein addressed in a column posted Thursday morning, South Africa is bringing genocide charges against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). That's right, even after Hamas perpetrated a terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, South Africa, which doesn't have such a stellar record itself, is bringing charges against not the aggressor, but the victim. The Democratic senator, in his signature hoodie and shorts, had something to say about that.

On Wednesday, Fetterman was one of several senators who spoke at a luncheon that the Orthodox Union hosted on Capitol Hill. "Who are we, who are they really fighting," he posed. "It's a group of cowards, they hide in tunnels, they hide behind civilians, they attack, kill, and mutilate children," Fetterman went on to remind, sharing the brutal realities that Hamas terrorists have inflicted. "Stop talking about proportion on that," the senator went on to insist, "they shot their best shot on October 7, and they would have taken more lives if they could do that, but they couldn't do it."

Speaking directly about South Africa, Fetterman then addressed how "now we're talking about genocide, and now South Africa now is bringing up that kind of trial. Maybe South Africa maybe ought to sit this one out when they're talking about genocide," he said to applause. "Sit it out," he repeated with a gesture.

A report from Jewish Insider on the event had more on Fetterman's remarks:

“Maybe South Africa ought to sit this one out,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said at a luncheon on Capitol Hill hosted by the Orthodox Union on Wednesday, adding that it’s “appalling” to accuse Israel of genocide “given the history there.” Israel has the “ability to actually do that, if they wanted to, but they’re there to eliminate Hamas,” Fetterman continued. “Hamas hides behind civilians… If Hamas decided to stand up on a real battlefield, they’d be incinerated in 15 minutes.”

South Africa doesn't just have a history of human rights abuses when it comes to apartheid, but also now is known for the targeting of white farmers while the government looks the other way, a problem former President Barack Obama was accused of ignoring.

Just days after the October 7 attack, Kurt mentioned South Africa in a column of his:

...But if you want to see what is coming down the road, look across the ocean. In South Africa, which had a chance for reconciliation, the leftists in power who share their beliefs with the Hamas and criminal-excusing left in the West (including prominent members of the Democrat Party), are encouraging a bloody pogrom against the remaining “settlers” – most of whom had families settle there 150 or more years ago. Remember that to our domestic enemies, we patriots here in America are “settlers” or “colonizers” – regardless of color, since they reserve a special hatred for normal people who are not white. They want this mass rape and murder to happen here to us as repayment for some kind of corruption of blood. Of course, needless to say, with us gone they can rule unencumbered by our resistance.

The Jewish Insider report highlighted remarks from other senators at the bipartisan event, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Marco Rubio (R-FL). Also in attendance were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Katie Britt (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

In response to what has shown to be his unwavering support for Israel, social media users are even continuing to offer that they were wrong to be so critical of Fetterman. Some even said they prefer him to his Republican opponent from the November 22 election, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Others, like Donald Trump Jr., have pointed to Fetterman being "based," even more so than Senate Republicans.

Fetterman has taken common-sense approaches not just on supporting Israel and condemning antisemitism as well as pro-Hamas narratives, but also expressing concern with "pinko" Harvard, China buying land in the United States, and the crisis at the southern border.

