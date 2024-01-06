Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter
If John Fetterman Is Saying This About Harvard, You Know the Place Has Become a Nightmare

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 06, 2024 7:05 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is ripping into Harvard, his alma mater, then you know the place is a trainwreck. Fetterman has returned to bucking the trends of the Democratic Party, acknowledging that the institution was always left-wing, saying it was a touch ‘pinko,’ but he doesn’t recognize it now. That’s after the school opted to become a sounding board for Hamas propaganda and dismiss the antisemitism that’s spread through the campus like smallpox (via Fox News): 

In an interview this week, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman slammed the BDS movement and said that although Harvard University has always been a little "pinko" he doesn’t "recognize" it 25 years after he attended the school following Claudine Gay’s resignation as president. 

"As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course it was always a little pinko," Fetterman told Semafor this week. "But now, I don’t recognize it."

Fetterman’s comment comes shortly after Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her position after struggling to answer a question condemning antisemitism in front of Congress and being accused of plagiarism almost 50 times. 

Fetterman also told Semafor that "Israel is really a beacon of the kind of values, the American values and progressive ideals, that you want to see." 

The Left is going to lose their minds with Fetterman. Many already have due to his staunch support for Israel and his stance on immigration: he admits we have a crisis at the southern border and that Democrats should talk about it. That quote about Israel is enough to send progressives into meltdown mode. It’s also true concerning why the United States continues to support the Jewish state. It’s also not going anywhere, so please keep chanting those trash pro-Palestinian slogans. Not even Arab countries want these people around them.  

Harvard's horrid transformation was exposed when now ex-President Claudine Gay gave a heinous response regarding whether chants for Jewish genocide are wrong and constitute harassment on campus, where Jewish students have holed up in their dorms since the Israel-Hamas war erupted. Gay resigned this week, not because of these remarks before Congress, but due to the 50 or so examples of plagiarism she committed during her academic career.


