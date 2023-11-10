Panamanian Man Took Extreme Measures to Clear Out Global Warming Protesters
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 10, 2023 8:30 AM
It’s that time when some Democrats, with whom you don’t share anything politically, tend to surprise. On the Israel-Hamas war, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been one of those people. He’s not shy about his views. As Israel’s war rages against Hamas, the Pennsylvania Democrat has plastered his office walls with the missing persons posters of those the terror group kidnapped during their vicious October 7 attacks that left 1,400 Israelis dead. 

It's caused some heartburn among progressive Democrats, but Fetterman is unmoved, namely because he’s not pro-terrorist. To shove it in their faces more, Fetterman was seen waving an Israeli flag as he walked past pro-Palestinian protesters, some of whom were being arrested on Capitol Grounds. It’s a hilarious clip: 

You’d think that it would sink in with these people, right? Why is it that some of the most progressive Democrats on the Hill aren’t pro-Hamas like we are? College kids are stupid, so no shock they got sucked into the terrorist propaganda machine—and the usual suspects in some enclaves of Minnesota and Michigan are going to be anti-Israel. 

Some angry Muslims taking to the streets doesn’t mean they’re the majority view on this subject. Still, Democrats need those aforementioned states to win the next election, so there’s going to be some hardcore pussyfooting by some. 

The past few weeks have exposed the gross levels of ignorance on the Left, where the oppressed/oppressor model has replaced reason, and exposed a severe antisemitism issue since all of these people have more or less declared that all Jews should die, assaulting them in the streets and even killing some

Trigger a liberal and declare your support for Israel.

