Ohio Newspaper Publishes Cartoon Comparing Trump to Hitler

As Townhall has been covering, the Biden-Harris campaign has gone all in on comparing former and potentially future President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, from posts that the Biden-Harris HQ X account sends out, to comments from Vice President Kamala Harris. Such tactics are part of this focus of making Trump seem like the extreme one who is a danger and a threat to democracy, all while liberal justices go for the anti-democratic move, as the Colorado Supreme Court just did in kicking Trump off of the ballot. There's also been a political cartoon from Jeff Darcy published in The Plain Dealer, an Ohio-based outlet that is part of Cleveland.com. It even claims to be "Ohio's largest newspaper."

The cartoon appears under Darcy's page on Cleveland.com, and the entry has been archived. X user ALX shared the political cartoon, and in doing so, reminded how popular Trump is in Ohio, as well as criticized how poorly the cartoon came out, and for such a top newspaper.

The cartoon makes use of Trump's mug shot as well as Hitler's "Mein Kampf," though here it's called "Mein Trumpf" and is meant to be the "Mar-a-Lago Christmas Card," with Trump wearing a Santa hat. It also reads "RID VERMIN POISONING THE BLOOD OF OUR COUNTRY," in one font and color. Another font and color declares "HEIL PUTIN !!" and "HEIL KIM JONG UN !!" One can just barely see a Hitler-esque mustache, which is blonde in an attempt to match Trump's hair color.

It’s also pretty sad that the cartoonist for one of the “top newspapers” in the country makes their content with Microsoft Paint but that’s another issue. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 22, 2023

Trump won Ohio in 2016 and in 2020, both times by around 8 points. Polls also show him with a healthy lead for the Ohio Republican primary in March as well as the general election overall for a hypothetical rematch from 2020 between Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Darcy's other political cartoons, shared to his web page and his X feed, also are about Trump, making that three days in a row from December 20-22.

The Hitler-Trump comparison is so old, and it's also so problematic, for several reasons. It's insensitive to Hitler's victims and it's also lazy.

But again, it's all part of a larger narrative from the left that appears terrified of Biden having to face Trump again, especially as Trump is actually leading in the polls this time. According to RealClearPolling, Trump currently has a lead of +2.3 over Biden.

Polls have already shown that the extremism narrative might not work as Biden and the Democrats are hoping it to. Last week we highlighted how a Cygnal poll finds that more Americans actually view the Democratic Party as more extreme, and a Harvard-Harris poll released over the weekend also shows that 59 percent of voters agree with the statement that "Democrats are trying to unfairly scare the voters over Donald Trump by labeling him as a dictator."