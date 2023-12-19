KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis
WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas
Here's a Hilarious Rage Bait/Satire Piece About the Senate's Recent Gay Sex Fiasco
Previous Allegations of Plagiarism Against Harvard's President Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Sexist Sports, Hateful History, and Racist Word Games
Abbott Signs 'Historic' Border Security Bill Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
'A Completely Flawed Decision': Trump Campaign Responds to Colorado's Latest Anti-Democrat...
Donald Trump Endorses Bernie Moreno for Ohio Senate Race
Is The New York Times for Real Here With This Poll?
There's Something Very Interesting Ben Cardin Won't Say About His Now Ex-Staffer
One Country Releases ‘Transgender’ Guidance Protecting Parents' Rights in Education
Prominent Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Activist Charged With Rape of Minors
NBC Features ‘Trans Woman’ on Panel of Female Biden Voters
Even POLITICO Has This to Admit About Biden's Chances
Tipsheet

Why Anti-Trumpers Are Popping Champagne Over What Colorado Just Did for Their 2024 Ballot

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 19, 2023 6:35 PM
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

The 14th Amendment crowd, which is seeking to prevent Donald Trump from running for president based on the ludicrous narrative that he fomented an armed rebellion/insurrection against the United States, has scored a victory in Colorado: its state’s Supreme Court has removed Trump from the 2024 ballot. The Trump team now faced another high-stakes court battle ahead of the next election  (via The Hill): 

Advertisement


Colorado’s highest court on Thursday knocked former President Trump off the state’s Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment in a 4-3 ruling, making it the first state to block him from seeking the presidency because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. 

In a major legal blow to Trump, the court affirmed he engaged in insurrection by inflaming his supporters with false claims of election fraud and directing them to the Capitol – preventing him from a second White House term under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause.” 

The court put its ruling on hold until Jan. 4, so Trump can first seek review from the Supreme Court. If he does, Trump’s name automatically remains on the ballot until the justices resolve the appeal. 

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court wrote in a 4-3 decision. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.” 

If allowed to take effect, Colorado’s secretary of state may not list Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him. 

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement

New Hampshire also considered these 14th Amendment arguments to remove Trump from their ballot possibly. They backed down for a good cause: it’s a baseless legal argument. You don’t need to be a lawyer to know that Trump hasn’t been charged with igniting an insurrection. Second, you’re not guilty by default in this country, which has a little thing called due process of law. Sure, whatever happens after that is lawyer’s work, but even the most disengaged voter knows that you have your day in court before anyone is convicted of a crime, barring a plea deal. 

We all know these efforts further consolidate GOP support around Trump. There is no doubt Democrats fear a new Trump presidency but also want him to be the 2024 Republican nominee, seeing him as an easier opponent for Joe Biden to beat. A lot has changed since the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, with Biden’s numbers now circling the toilet for months. It can no longer be assumed that Biden could handily beat Trump anymore; even Obama is reportedly worried Biden could lose next year. 

Democrats have been fretting about the president’s numbers for weeks. What a remarkable coincidence that anti-Trump forces are working to remove a former president from ballots when more pollsters and publications are noting how Biden’s figures are now squarely in the cesspool.

Advertisement


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Here's a Hilarious Rage Bait/Satire Piece About the Senate's Recent Gay Sex Fiasco Matt Vespa
There's Something Very Interesting Ben Cardin Won't Say About His Now Ex-Staffer Rebecca Downs
Previous Allegations of Plagiarism Against Harvard's President Just the Tip of the Iceberg Spencer Brown
Leftists’ Civil War Fantasies Are Not Going to Work Out the Way They Think Kurt Schlichter
Hamasurrection: Terrorist Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Biden Scandal Might Be Brewing Spencer Brown
Advertisement