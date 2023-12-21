Biden Campaign Compares Trump To Adolf Hitler

President Joe Biden's official re-election campaign compared former President Trump to Adolf Hitler in a series of graphic quotes on social media.

The graphic, titled "TRUMP PARROTS HITLER," is one of the Biden Administration's most aggressive efforts to link Trump's campaign to the draconian dictator's regime.

This is not a coincidence pic.twitter.com/oaSDcb0yzs — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 20, 2023

The social media post compares several quotes from Trump with words added to compare his rhetoric to that of Hitler. However, the quotes from Hitler were far from what the former president had said.

For instance, the graphic quoted Hitler describing Jewish people as vermin— something Trump has not done.

This is not the first time the Biden campaign has likened Trump to a dictator. Last week, Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said that Trump "parroted Adolf Hitler" when the former president reiterated his "poisoning the blood" during a rally.

In another instance, Trump said that Democrats are "destroying the blood of our country." When the former president received backlash for his comments, Trump said that he used the language "in a much different way" than Hitler did, noting he has "never read" Hitler's treatise, "Mein Kampf."

You’re the dictator



All you can do is call Trump Hitler because you are the tyrant and failed President. — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) December 20, 2023

All the things Biden and his corrupt regime are doing. — Insanemustangs (@insanemustangs) December 21, 2023

It’s propaganda and you suck — Gulag or Bust! (@wakeywakey16) December 20, 2023

Comparing Trump to Hitler is a slap in the face to those who endured the Holocaust, including my ancestors. Shame on you. — Adam Lipman (@AdetohMyToe) December 21, 2023



