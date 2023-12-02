The Most Level-Headed Response on Bob Menendez Comes From... John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been a pleasant surprise for conservatives on certain issues as of late, including and especially when it comes to his support for Israel, liberal protesters be damned. He's also spoken truth to power when it comes to concerns with Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) remaining in office despite the federal indictments against him for being in "a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen." Of all places for Fetterman to speak so clearly about this issue, he did so during Friday's episode of "The View."

Advertisement

Fetterman has long been calling for Menendez to resign; he was the first senator to do so, in fact, when the indictment came down in September. Last month, he also introduced a resolution barring senators charged with acting as a foreign agent, compromising national security and mishandling classified information from receiving classified information or briefings, serving on committees, submitting spending requests for appropriation bills, or using official funds for international travel.

Friday's conversation with the ladies of "The View" also addressed how now former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was just expelled from the House, with Fetterman pointing out that it's now Menendez's time "to go" as well.

"I'm not surprised," Fetterman offered when asked by co-host Joy Behar about the expulsion. "But to me, I think the more important picture is that we have a colleague in the Senate that actually did much more sinister and serious kind of things: Senator Menendez. He needs to go. And if you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?"

FETTERMAN: “If you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow Menendez to remain in the Senate?” pic.twitter.com/6wMJoqo2GV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2023

Fetterman also joked about the differences between Santos and Mendendez. "And, you know, Santos’s kind of lies were almost funny and, like, he landed on the moon and that kind of stuff. Whereas, you know, I think, you know, Menendez, I think is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey," he pointed out. "So, I really think he needs to go, and especially it's kind of strange that if Santos is not allowed to remain in the House, you know, someone like that--" he said before being cut off by co-host Sunny Hostin.

Hostin asked if Fettermamn was "uncomfortable with the fact that there hasn’t been an adjudication, that while he’s been charged, there hasn't been a conviction," with Behar making clear they were asking about Menendez.

"I am, I am, and it's like he has the right for his day in court and all that, but he doesn't have the right to have those kind of votes and things that -- that's not a right. And I think we need to make that kind of decision to send him out," Fetterman offered.

Santos' expulsion came after the release of a House Ethics Committee report, and he is also facing federal charges. Neither Menendez nor Santos have, at this time, been convicted on these charges, and thus both have the presumption of innocence. But, with Santos' expulsion, a new precedent has been set. Before Friday, only five House members had been expelled, and all of them had either been convicted of their crimes or had fought for the Confederacy.

Advertisement

It's also noteworthy that one of the co-hosts of "The View" is Ana Navarro, a friend of Menendez, who has spoken glowingly about him before, especially after the indictments first came down. "Look, I'm very angry at everything that Bob Menendez did, but I think there's a difference between Santos and Menendez," she claimed in the segment before Fetterman joined, as NewsBusters covered.

"Fetterman" was trending over X on Friday in response to his appearance on "The View," with our sister site of Twitchy highlighting some of the most notable responses. Many users have been pleasantly surprised with Fetterman's position on issues such as this.

Just two Democrats voted against expelling Santos, while two voted present. Sen. Menendez's son, Rep. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), joining most of his fellow Democrats to kick the Republican out. Santos, following his expulsion, has taken to posting about how he will be filing ethics reports on many current members, with Rep. Menendez being among them.

The former congressman will be filing an ethics report against the New Jersey represnetative "to seek clarification from the freshman congressman on his involvement with his father[']s overseas dealing over the years and any potential compensation he received."

Advertisement

Mondays 4th Ethics report will be filled on Congressman Menendez (not to be confused with the senator).



While congressman Menedez has not been invoked by the diligent investigation of the DOJ into his father, there remains a question of what did he know and when did he know it,… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023



