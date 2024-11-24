Trump to Create New Position to Deal With Ukraine

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering tapping former acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenelle as his right-hand man regarding Ukraine.

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, Trump is reportedly looking to hire a special envoy for the job. Currently, there is no special envoy tasked with bringing the ongoing war in Eastern Europe to an end.

According to Reuters, Grenelle is Trump’s top pick for the new position. However, there is no indication that he would accept the job. He was previously considered for the U.S. Secretary of State position, which ultimately went to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

The position is a good fit thanks to Grenell’s diplomatic career and deep understanding of European affairs. Before serving under the first Trump Administration, he was an ambassador to Germany and a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

Grenell’s past statements have concerned Ukrainian leadership after proposing creating “autonomous zones” as a potential solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly to other Trump allies, he has indicated that he would not support Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In addition, he was the only one present in New York City when Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Grenell has been a longtime staunch supporter of Trump when most were abandoning the incoming president and has played a pivotal role for years in the MAGA movement.