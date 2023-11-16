Chaos Is A Choice
House Ethics Committee Releases Report on Rep. Santos, With Resolution for Expulsion Coming

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 16, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This article has been updated to include a statement Rep. George Santos (R-NY) posted to his X account not long after publication time, in which he indicates he is not running for reelection after all.

On Thursday morning, the House Ethics Committee released its report on embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), doing so in time with the projected date of on or before November 17. Investigators are recommending that the Committee refer Santos to the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

A statement from Chairman Michael Gust (R-MS) and Ranking Member Susan Wild (D-PA) noted there is "substantial evidence" to show that Santos "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House."

Central Park Rape: The Secret Files Ann Coulter
POLITICO's Olivia Beavers has been highlighting various points of the report, including personal expenses such as trips to Atlantic City as well as charges for Sephora, OnlyFans, spas, Hermes, and paying personal credit card bills.

Santos could be facing expulsion as well, with Guest bringing the resolution this time. Fellow New York Republican Reps. Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito introduced a resolution to expel Santos late last month, and were joined by Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Mike Lawler in calling on their colleagues to support the resolution. 

The resolution to expel Santos, which needs the support from two-thirds of the House, failed overwhelmingly when members voted on November 1. Many members pointed to how the report had not yet been released, though it now has been, and/or that Santos was not yet convicted of a crime. 

A press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York on October 10 read that "Congressman George Santos Charged With Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, False Statements, Falsification of Records, Aggravated Identity Theft, and Credit Card Fraud."

At this time, Guest has not yet coordinated with the speaker's office.

Molinaro called to mind how he and others had called for Santos to resign as well. "Rep. George Santos" has been trending over X as a result of the report's release. 

In a response posted to his political X account, Santos called out the "biased report" as "a disgusting politicized smear," also sharing "I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity." Particularly newsworthy is that Santos made clear he is not running for reelection after all, despite having previously announced in April that he would be.


