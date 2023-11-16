House Ethics Committee Releases Report on Rep. Santos, With Resolution for Expulsion Coming

This article has been updated to include a statement Rep. George Santos (R-NY) posted to his X account not long after publication time, in which he indicates he is not running for reelection after all.



On Thursday morning, the House Ethics Committee released its report on embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), doing so in time with the projected date of on or before November 17. Investigators are recommending that the Committee refer Santos to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A statement from Chairman Michael Gust (R-MS) and Ranking Member Susan Wild (D-PA) noted there is "substantial evidence" to show that Santos "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House."

The investigators recommend the Committee immediately refer the substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the DOJ and that Santo be publicly condemned for his conduct, which they found to "have brought severe discredit upon the House" — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 16, 2023

NEWS: House Ethics Committee is out with the report of their investigation into Rep. George Santos. pic.twitter.com/alfKkDuh3Y — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) November 16, 2023

POLITICO's Olivia Beavers has been highlighting various points of the report, including personal expenses such as trips to Atlantic City as well as charges for Sephora, OnlyFans, spas, Hermes, and paying personal credit card bills.

Says a fmr staffer "did not recall 'any sort of fundraising or campaign things in Atlantic City,' but did recall that Representative Santos told him that he enjoyed visiting casinos to play roulette, often with his husband." https://t.co/QqCuOd3dv7 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 16, 2023

"After the $50,000 from RedStone was deposited into Representative Santos’ personal accounts, the funds were used to, among other things: pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at OnlyFans; Sephora; ...." https://t.co/feIp3Iu5Da — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 16, 2023

Santos could be facing expulsion as well, with Guest bringing the resolution this time. Fellow New York Republican Reps. Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito introduced a resolution to expel Santos late last month, and were joined by Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Mike Lawler in calling on their colleagues to support the resolution.

The resolution to expel Santos, which needs the support from two-thirds of the House, failed overwhelmingly when members voted on November 1. Many members pointed to how the report had not yet been released, though it now has been, and/or that Santos was not yet convicted of a crime.

A press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York on October 10 read that "Congressman George Santos Charged With Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, False Statements, Falsification of Records, Aggravated Identity Theft, and Credit Card Fraud."

At this time, Guest has not yet coordinated with the speaker's office.

B) Guest's Office: and that the most appropriate punishment is expulsion. So, separate from the Committee process and his role as Chairman, he plans to file an expulsion resolution during tomorrow’s 9:00 am pro forma session. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 16, 2023

🚨 Rep. GUEST: "I do intend to file tomorrow a motion to expel from Congress and the pro forma session, and then we'll work with leadership to try to see when they intend to bring that to the floor."



Says he hasn't coordinated with speakership office in filing this. https://t.co/5CPUu0chjE — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 16, 2023

Molinaro called to mind how he and others had called for Santos to resign as well. "Rep. George Santos" has been trending over X as a result of the report's release.

Molinaro tells me that findings are as they expected:



"The report confirms what we knew: George Santos is a fraud, committed fraud, knowingly scammed donors, supporters, colleagues and voters - and should not serve in the House of Representatives." — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) November 16, 2023

In a response posted to his political X account, Santos called out the "biased report" as "a disgusting politicized smear," also sharing "I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity." Particularly newsworthy is that Santos made clear he is not running for reelection after all, despite having previously announced in April that he would be.

If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the “Ethics committee”, they would have not released this biased report. The Committee went to extraordinary lengths to smear myself and my legal team about me not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).



It is a disgusting… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 16, 2023



