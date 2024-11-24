New York Democrat Issues Warning to His Party About Hochul

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) cautioned his party on Friday about the dangers of ignoring the message voters sent on Election Day, especially with regard to his state’s governor.

“Kathy Hochul is the new Joe Biden,” he said on X.

“She may be in denial about the depth of her vulnerabilities as a Democratic nominee,” Torres continued. “A Democratic incumbent who is less popular in New York than Donald Trump is in grave danger of losing to a Republican in 2026–an outcome not seen in 30 years.

“Waiting until it’s too late gave us a Republican President in 2024 and could give us a Republican Governor in 2026,” the Democrat added. “Let’s avoid repeating history and avoid sleepwalking toward impending disaster and defeat. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Torres was referring to a September survey from Siena College showing Donald Trump with a higher favorability rating than the Democrat governor.

Trump, who trailed Kamala Harris by 13 points, was viewed favorably by 39 percent of New York’s likely voters. Just 34 percent of the same respondents viewed Kathy Hochul favorably. She just barely beat out Trump’s unusually unpopular running mate Sen. JD Vance, who was viewed favorably by only 33 percent of New Yorkers in the poll. The record-low favorability numbers come after Hochul spent the past year fundraising and organizing the state’s party apparatus to ensure down-ballot Democrats take back the House and win the state’s battleground congressional districts. (Politico)

Torres' criticism comes after Politico reported the Democratic representative may be considering a run for governor.