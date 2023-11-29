Why John Fetterman Faces a Progressive Rebellion in PA

I never thought Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) would chart any policy path where I would defend him, yet here we are. The Pennsylvania liberal is facing a growing rebellion back home due to his unwavering support for the State of Israel in their war against Hamas following the brutal October 7 terror attacks. On that day, Hamas invaded southern Israel, raping, murdering, beheading, and burning alive 1,200-1,400 civilians.

The IDF invaded the Gaza Strip on October 28 and has been slowly eradicating Hamas’ influence from the region. There is a ceasefire based on hostage releases in effect right now, but we all know the terror group will shred it. You could argue they’ve already done so.

Fetterman has plastered his office with posters of those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, which has infuriated progressives. You must be anti-Israel to be a base Democrat nowadays, part of the maturation processes we’ve seen with the BDS movement and other anti-Israel activist circles. It was on college campuses here and there; now it’s systemic. The rise of wokeism and the oppressor/oppressed ethos the far left prescribes meant that this was a forgone conclusion (via Newsweek):

John Fetterman is facing a backlash in his home state Pennsylvania over his stance on the Israel-Hamas War. A newspaper in the state, Penn Live, published an op-ed Wednesday criticizing the Democratic senator over his support for Israel, calling his position "disturbing." […] In a statement shared two days after the initial attack, Fetterman said: "I unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel. The United States has a moral obligation to be in lockstep with our ally as they confront this threat. I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism." […] The op-ed, written by Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies and Associate Professor at Dickinson College, Pennsylvania, responded to that image and said that while the politician had the right to freedom of expression and the right to protest his position was "disturbing." She wrote: "Here is why Sen. Fetterman's position is disturbing: as an elected official and representative of the American people, Sen. Fetterman is supporting the practices of a foreign government, a far right-government that Israelis themselves spent this last summer protesting for its abuses of human rights, and these protests have not stopped after the Oct. 7 attacks." She added that he was going against those calling for a ceasefire and accused Israel of "atrocities"

Oh, here we go with this crap again: Israel is accused of committing war crimes. They’re not. It’s another ludicrous talking point that’s meant to mask the Left’s misery that the IDF is overrunning the terrorists, their new best friends. Fetterman also doesn’t care, as he waved the Israeli flag in front of pro-Hamas demonstrators, some of whom were being arrested on Capitol Grounds.

Yet, it’s not just Pennsylvania. Minnesota and Michigan have enclaves of pro-terrorist voters, and they’re not happy with Biden or the Democrats for supporting Israel.