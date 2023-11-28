It Looks Like Rep. George Santos Could Soon Be Gone From Congress

Earlier this month, the House Ethics Committee released its report on embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has faced a litany of federal charges he pled not guilty to. That same day as the report was released on November 16, multiple members from both parties announced they would be filing resolutions to expel Santos. Such resolutions have been filed in the past, but there's never been the necessary two-thirds required to actually expel the congressman. The Ethics Committee report could now change that when yet another vote comes up.

On Tuesday, Reps. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and Dan Goldman (D-NY) called up a previous resolution of theirs to expel Santos. Because it's privileged, it must be voted on within two days. They also introduced resolutions in February and August.

A report from NBC News spoke to the likelihood that there will be enough votes this time around, with both Reps. Garcia and Santos believing that to be the case:

Santos, who admitted to lying about his background and has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, easily survived a vote to oust him on Nov. 1. But he is predicting he will be removed from office this time around. Many lawmakers who voted against expulsion now say they will support it following the release of a damning Ethics Committee report on Santos. ... Speaking to reporters as he left the floor, Garcia said he's spoken to Republican lawmakers, including Santos' fellow freshmen from New York, and believes he has the votes to expel Santos. “We’re calling on Mike Johnson, the speaker, to come out and tell his members that he's going to support the expulsion,” Garcia said. He was joined on the floor by Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who serves in the New York delegation with Santos. “We’re tired of waiting. We’re tired of the games that Republicans have played to protect George Santos and their slim majority,” Goldman said. “And it’s time to put up or shut up.”

When it comes to fellow New York freshmen mentioned in the report, many of them are in favor of expelling Santos. The failed resolution that came up for a vote on November 1 was from fellow New York Republican Reps. Nick LaLota and Anthony D'Esposito. They had also been joined by fellow New York Republican Reps. Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Mike Lawler in calling on their colleagues to support the resolution.

Santos announced on November 16 that he would not seek reelection after all, despite previously filing to do so. He also soon after revealed he would be holding a press conference, scheduled for this Thursday, November 30 at 8am.

More recently, the congressman posted from his personal X account that he spoke with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), indicating that he'd stand for the vote. "Expel me and set the precedent so we can see who the judge, jury and executioners in Congress are," his post also read in part.

While Garcia and Goldman are calling on Johnson to take a stand, sources are saying that House Republican leadership doesn't currently have plans to whip their members on the vote.

Santos also told reporters that Johnson did not ask him to resign.

If the House succeeds in expelling Santos in the coming days, a precedent will indeed be set. CNN's Manu Raju pointed out earlier this month that he will be the only member expelled "who has not been convicted in court or who was not fighting for the Confederacy."

"In modern times, the House has expelled just two members, but only after they were convicted of federal crimes," the NBC News report also mentioned.

A vote is reportedly believed to come on Thursday.

