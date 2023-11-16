Chaos Is A Choice
George Santos Says He Won't Run for Re-Election

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 16, 2023 11:35 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Following the completion of a House Ethics Committee review of his use of campaign funds, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election to Congress in 2024. 

In a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, Santos made his announcement saying (emphasis added):

I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity. I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves. I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.

Public service life was never a goal or a dream, but I stepped up to the occasion when I felt my country needed it most. I will 100% continue to maintain my commitment to my conservative values in my remaining time in Congress.

As Rebecca reported earlier, the House Ethics Committee's report on its investigation noted there is "substantial evidence" to show that Santos "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House."

