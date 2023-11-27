We Reportedly Have an Update About the 10-Month-Old Baby Held Hostage by Hamas

On Monday afternoon, the StopAntisemitism X account revealed 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their mother have been transferred from Hamas to another terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). TheMessenger also covered the update, citing an interview Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Col. Avihai Adrei gave to Arab media.

The PFLP has been designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department since 1997.



Breaking - 10 month old baby hostage Kfir Bibas, his 4 year old brother Ariel, and their mother were transferred by Hamas to PLFP terrorists in Khan Younis (southern Gaza).



Hamas and PLFP terrorists are REFUSING to release them.



Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine… pic.twitter.com/SBrmaLKm2p — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 27, 2023

דובר צה"ל בערבית, אביחי אדרעי, חושף בריאיון לתקשורת הערבית כי חמאס העביר חלק מהחטופים לארגונים אחרים כמו שלל. לדוגמה, משפחת ביבס נחטפה על ידי חמאס. לדבריו, התינוקות עם השיער הג׳ינג׳י מוחזקים עכשיו על ידי אחד הפלגים באזור ח'אן יונס. חלק מהפלגים מעכבים ומפריעים למו״מ לשחרור — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) November 27, 2023

"Kfir" has already been trending over X, as people call for the baby's release, who is believed to be the youngest of the about 240 people taken hostage by Hamas following the October 7 terrorist attack that resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis -- most of them civilians. It was the bloodiest day in Israel's history and resulted in the most Jews killed since the Holocaust. Hamas not only indiscriminately murdered men, women and children--not even sparing babies or Holocaust survivors--but also engaged in torture, rape, and kidnapping. Although Kfir may be the youngest in captivity, he is also not the only child Hamas took hostage.

Kfir and his family were not among the fourth round of hostages released on Monday, and now we know why. While President Joe Biden has taken credit for negotiating the hostage releases, it was not until the third round that an American, 4-year-old Abigail Idan, was released on Sunday. Biden spent his Thanksgiving weekend in Nantucket.

In addition to taking civilians as hostages, delaying their release, and now reportedly transferring some of them, Hamas has also denied the Red Cross access to those in captivity.

A temporary ceasefire, announced last week, was extended earlier on Monday in exchange for the release of additional hostages.