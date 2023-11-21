Biden White House Claims 'Key Prices Are Down' in Time for Thanksgiving

On Tuesday, the White House X account posted a claim just in time for Thanksgiving that "costs are down for everything from airline tickets and car rentals to toys and TVs." The post also claimed that "[t]he Biden-Harris Administration is working every day to create more breathing room for hardworking families," at a time when the American people aren't exactly feeling that supposed "breathing room."



Ahead of the holiday season, costs are down for everything from airline tickets and car rentals to toys and TVs.



The Biden-Harris Administration is working every day to create more breathing room for hardworking families. pic.twitter.com/GH3OSERTIu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2023

There have been over 6,000 replies with people taking issue with the post, including and especially when it comes to those pointing out that prices are higher now than they were under former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

Still twice as high as they were under Trump — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 21, 2023

Literally every single one of these things are more expensive than when Biden took office so you might wanna sit this one out there Big Guy — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 21, 2023

The White House is known to deceptively play with the numbers to make things look better than they are.

Everything is higher than it was when Biden took office. Almost everyone, except the wealthy, is worse off financially. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 21, 2023

What are these costs down from? The levels you falsely claimed were due to a “Putin Price Hike?” — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 21, 2023

In a "fixed it for you" reply, Americans for Prosperity shared a graphic of their own showing how an increase in prices make this a particularly expensive Thanksgiving, blaming the "Bidenomics" that this president and his administration still like to tout.

Spencer also covered last week how expensive the holiday will be for Americans already suffering in this economy. Citing the American Farm Bureau Federation," Spencer noted that "Thanksgiving dinners will cost 25 percent more than they did before COVID hit and Biden took office — even after decreasing 4.5 percent from 2022."

Bidenomics Is Making This The Most Expensive Thanksgiving In Historyhttps://t.co/JX2WPLko2W — Americans for Prosperity (@AFPhq) November 21, 2023

It's not merely the replies where Americans express their dissatisfaction, but the polls as well. According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Biden has a 40.8 percent approval rating overall. It's even lower when it comes to inflation, as the president has just a 33.6 percent approval rating on that issue.

These aren't the only costs that the Biden White House is looking to brag about. As our sister site of Twitchy covered earlier in the day, the White House on Monday afternoon posted about gas prices being down. Again, though, they are still higher than when Biden took office.

This isn't the first time that Democrats have looked to deceptively brag about gas prices. Back in December 2021, as we covered at the time, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) put out a deceptive graph to get people excited about gas prices dropping 2 cents. Since then, Democrats have continued with an all over the place narrative on gas prices, insisting that when they go up, they have nothing to do with Biden and that Russia's Vladimir Putin is to blame, and that when they go down, Biden deserves all the credit.

Gas prices are down $1.70 from their peak – just in time for holiday travel.



Lowering costs for families continues to be President Biden’s top economic priority. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2023

Such posts come after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also bragged about costs during Monday's briefing. In fact, she began by discussing as much. It appears to all be quite the desperate tactic for this administration, especially since Jean-Pierre failed miserably at answering questions about how poorly Biden is doing in the polls as he supposedly runs for reelection.

Here's what Jean-Pierre had to say to the White House press corps, just before she laughed as she claimed she knows it's "whipped cream" and not "whipping cream," as if that’s what's really on everyone's mind when prices are what they are:

Happy Monday. All right. This Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be thankful for. While inflation caused by the pandemic and Russia’s war continues to be a challenge, we have seen important progress.



Just in a time — just in time for holiday travel, gas prices are down $1.70 from their peak, airline tickets are down 13 percent over the last year, and car rentals are down about 10 percent.



And as we start preparing our Thanksgiving meals, grocery inflation is at its lowest level in over two years, with prices for eggs, milk, bacon, and fresh veggies lower than last year.



In fact, according to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner fell this year. Prices are down for turkey, stuffing, peas, cranberries, pie crust, and whipping cream.

It's not just about what the White House X accounts posts about, but also what it doesn't post about.

At this time, the Biden administration does not appear to have reacted over social media to the announcement from earlier on Tuesday night that Israel and Hamas have struck a deal on hostage negotiations, after the story had been in the news for much of the day. The State Department did, however, post about "the impacts of the climate crisis" on Alaska salmon around the time the breaking news about the hostages came out.

Biden had seemed less than willing to discuss the hostages earlier on Tuesday. The Hill did speak to the White House's role, though on Tuesday night, in writing about "Inside the secret White House effort to secure the Hamas hostage release."

"Mr. President, do you have any sense of how many Americans will be released?"



BIDEN: "Plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I'm not gonna tell you." pic.twitter.com/UVjMC4QOgq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2023



