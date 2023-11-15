So Raise Your Glass, P!nk. You’re Wrong About Florida Book Bans.
Tipsheet

Thank You, Biden: Here's How Much Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You This Year

Spencer Brown
November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

First Biden called it "Build Back Better" — until it failed — and now he calls it "Bidenomics," but the White House nomenclature for the administration's economic policy won't be winning hearts and minds this Thanksgiving when Americans are trying to set the table and fill their friends and families' stomachs. 

This year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinners will cost 25 percent more than they did before COVID hit and Biden took office — even after decreasing 4.5 percent from 2022 — making this the second-most expensive turkey day meal on record.

According to the Farm Bureau, "pumpkin pie mix ($4.44 per 30 oz. can) and dinner rolls ($3.84 per dozen) had the largest percent increase at 3.8% and 3.0% respectively" while "whipping cream ($1.73 per half pint) and fresh cranberries ($2.10 per 12 oz.)" saw "a decrease of 22.8% and 18.3% respectively."

As in previous years, where Americans are checking off their Thanksgiving shopping lists can make a difference, albeit small, in the total cost. For 2023, those in the Midwest have the smallest bill at $58.86 while those in the Northeast will see the largest total cost at $64.38. Thanksgiving dinners in the South came in at $59.10 and out West the total hit $63.89, according to the Farm Bureau. 

Compared with the 2019 prices — again, the last normal pre-Biden Thanksgiving — those hosting in 2023 face significant double-digit percent increases:

Even though 2023's Thanksgiving dinner costs a little less than last year's, the Farm Bureau noted "food price inflation remains a real issue and serves as a constraint on the budget of all U.S. consumers."

"Despite challenges with inflation and the rising cost of food, farmers and ranchers are working hard each day to provide America with a safe and affordable food supply," the Farm Bureau's analysis reminded. "Food security plays a significant role in national security, and an abundant and reliable food supply is essential for any free nation. So, this Thanksgiving, as you gather around the table with friends and family, let’s also give thanks to the hard work of farmers and ranchers in providing our food and the national security and well-being that go with it."

