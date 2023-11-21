Potential Ceasefire Slammed As a Way for Hamas to Buy Time
So, A NY Democratic Socialist Has Terrorist Sympathisers on Her Staff...And It's Ocasio-Co...
When Hillary Clinton Is Somewhat Correct on This Issue, You Know the Left...
New Rule: We Shouldn't Hire Palestinian Freelancers to Cover the Israel-Hamas War
LA Times Suspends Reporters Who Signed Pro-Terrorist Letter From Covering Gaza War
CENTCOM Confirms Strike on Terrorists Launching Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq
The Government Burned Through $7.5T Post-COVID and All It Got Was Historic Inflation
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno
The MLB Atlanta All-Star Game Reversal Proves Leftist Activism Abhors the Facts
Former WH Doc: Biden Should Not Be in the White House
University Professor Resigns After Sharing Pro-Hamas Social Media Post
WH: No, Israel Isn't Committing 'Genocide,' You Fools
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Legal Abortion Access
California House Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Israel, Hamas Strike a Hostage Deal -- Here are the Details

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2023 8:45 PM

After more than eight hours of deliberations, the Israeli government officially agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas Tuesday night in exchange for 50 hostages who were kidnapped by the terrorist organization and taken to the Gaza Strip on October 7. The rest of the 186 hostages held by Hamas and other Islamic terrorist groups will not be released. The public now has the option to appeal the government decision to the Israeli Supreme Court. Ten Americans are among the hostages. It is unclear if they will be released in this deal. 

Advertisement

The details of the deal include the following and will be updated as additional details emerge: 

-Ceasefire will start on Thursday, November 23

-50 hostages will be released

-Hostages held by Hamas will be released in increments of 12-13 over the course of a four day ceasefire.

-Israel will release 150 female Palestinian prisoners and minors who have not been convicted of murder but may have been charged with terror related crimes. 

-For every additional 10 hostages Hamas may decide to release (after the initial 50 starting Thursday), they will get an additional day of ceasefire. For example, if 30 hostages are released by Hamas, three more days of ceasefire will be awarded. For every additional single hostage Hamas releases, they will receive three Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and serving time for crimes.

-The Red Cross, which has not yet visited hostages since the war began 46 days ago, will finally visit those who are not released and provide them medication.

-Gasoline, which is used to power rockets Hamas launches at Israeli hospitals and civilians, will be allowed into the Gaza Strip on ceasefire days.

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement

-IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet will continue drone and other intelligence surveillance throughout the ceasefire. Hamas disputes this detail and claims in their statement air activity will come to a halt on ceasefire days. 

-IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and surrounding Gaza City will remain in place.

Top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are calling the deal "painful" and "difficult," but the right thing to do. The Israeli government maintains they are committed to freeing all of the hostages and that this was a first stage. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday night that once the current deal is complete, the fighting will continue. 

Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
The Great Awakening of (Some on) the American Left Derek Hunter
So, A NY Democratic Socialist Has Terrorist Sympathisers on Her Staff...And It's Ocasio-Cortez Matt Vespa
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump Leah Barkoukis
When Hillary Clinton Is Somewhat Correct on This Issue, You Know the Left Has Gone Nuts Matt Vespa
Former WH Doc: Biden Should Not Be in the White House Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement