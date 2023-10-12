Israel Releases Images of Murdered Infants

On Saturday, Hamas attacked Israel, with the resulting carnage making October 7 the bloodiest day in Israel's history, with more Jews being killed than since the end of the Holocaust. News reports of terrorists kidnapping people, of them torturing, raping, and killing women and then desecrating their bodies were disturbing enough. Yet the horror increased as earlier this week we covered how Hamas murdered infants, even beheading some, as they attacked a Kibbutz. Despite how the reports were confirmed, some were not convinced, including and especially Adam Elmahrek, an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times.



Twitchy, one of our sister sites, has covered some of Elmahrek's many threads over X, as he has continued to double down on sowing doubt on the reports. A previous piece from Twitchy covered how reporters on the ground confirmed the beheadings.

What reports there were out there were not enough though for the likes of Elmahrek, though.

Israel's official X account shared an image of a murdered infant in a bloodied onesie. Another post was later added, with a trigger warning, to include ashes of other murdered infants. The images are incredibly distressing, but important to include.

"Those who deny these events are supporting the barbaric animals who are responsible for them," the post claimed.

Trigger warning ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Those who deny these events are supporting the barbaric animals who are responsible for them.



Babies. Toddlers. Infants. pic.twitter.com/bXThlHv8Y4 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 12, 2023

An earlier post of just the one photo of the infant with the blurred face in a blood-stained onesie also included added commentary.

"This is the most difficult image we’ve ever posted. As we are writing this we are shaking. We went back and forth about posting this, but we need each and every one of you to know. This happened," the post read.

Sam J., the editor of Twitchy, one of our sister sites, weighed in on the matter when sharing the tweet, understandably using some strong language. Twitchy also covered how Ben Shapiro has shared images of the babies for those "pathetic Jew haters" demanding proof.

**TRIGGER WARNING**



Sharing this as a screenshot so as to be able to embed and educate our readers that this is what Hamas is doing to innocent babies. Especially when there are those that deny the reality, we must not look away. pic.twitter.com/MrbEOJce90 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 12, 2023

I don't want to hear another fucking word about this not being true.



I'm sorry for sharing it, I don't like sharing these sorts of images but I'm done being called a liar and listening to assholes pretend this didn't happen when it did.



Evil is evil and wicked is wicked. This… https://t.co/9FZstfb1HG — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 12, 2023

Another post shared by the official Israel X account was a quoted repost of The Jerusalem Post from earlier on Thursday sharing that the outlet had viewed verified photos, making for yet another outlet to have confirmed the attrocities.

Israel added a broken heart emoji.

Although the pinned post, as of Thursday afternoon, for the Israel account does not include such disturbing images, it calls attention to the images and the plight of innocent civilians in no less strong words.

"Don’t become desensitized to the images you are seeing," the post reads, emphasizing that women and children, even babies, all who are human beings, were targeted. "Burned alive. Entire families butchered in their homes. Babies tortured and murdered," the post reminds, which subsequent posts provide photographic evidence of.

Don’t become desensitized to the images you are seeing.



These are women. Children. Babies. Human beings.



Burned alive. Entire families butchered in their homes. Babies tortured and murdered . #HamasISIS — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 11, 2023

"LA Times" has been trending over X in response to their investigative reporter sowing doubt on the images, as well as the outlet's own biased coverage.

As of Thursday afternoon, Elmahrek still continues to sow doubt on the evidence, even after the photos have been releasing, claiming "[c]onfusion persists over the Hamas beheaded babies reporting," as he embeds a post from hours earlier. He did, however, include the post from The Jerusalem Post mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post says it has seen photos: https://t.co/WwVYB6jger — Adam Elmahrek (@adamelmahrek) October 12, 2023

Some of his worst takes invovled Elmahrek not only looking to sow doubt and discredit the eyewitnesses, but also bring up charges of "propaganda" and claiming it would be "brave and right" to be skeptical of such reports. "Don’t be another tool in lending justification for war crimes," one post read as part of a plea to fellow journalists.



The release of such a photo follows other photos having been circulated of body bags containing victims, including infant-sized ones.

Body bags are not supposed to be this small pic.twitter.com/mUiDap12ei — Rachel Kaplan 🪬🐺 (@RachelMiniK) October 10, 2023

Do you think he is skeptical of tiny body bags for babies? pic.twitter.com/6UAQESFfPf — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 11, 2023



