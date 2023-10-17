Biden Admin Blasted for Latest Move Regarding the Gaza Strip
Another Arab Country Just Rejected Gaza Refugees

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 17, 2023 1:15 PM

Jordanian King Abdullah II is drawing lines and refusing to take in Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip as they attempt to flee Hamas. 

"I can quite strongly speak on behalf of not only Jordan as a nation but our friends in Egypt — That is a red line. I think that is the plan by certain usual suspects," Abdullah said in remarks Tuesday. "[There will be] no refugees in Jordan and no refugees in Egypt."

Abdullah's remarks come as Egypt continues to keep its border with the Gaza Strip closed to humanitarian aid and refugees. 

"Cairo’s main fear is that the longer Israel’s offensive on Gaza continues, deepening the suffering of the Palestinians, the more Egypt will face pressure to accept a flood of refugees into Sinai, a sparsely populated and arid peninsula with a history of instability," the Financial Times reports. "Egypt’s message to western diplomats has been clear: it will deliver aid into Gaza but will resist any push for it to accept large numbers of Palestinians."

Meanwhile, rather than heavily pressuring Arab countries to taking in Palestinian refugees, the Biden administration is demanding Israel open up routes for "humanitarian aid," which Hamas will no doubt steal and use as leverage.

