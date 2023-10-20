Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
CNN, You Know That the Gaza Student You Interviewed Celebrated Hamas' Attacks, Right?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 20, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

It happened again. The liberal media has always been terrible, but the level of incompetence has increased exponentially since they all fell for the Russian collusion myth during the Trump presidency. They took everything, every lie, as some bombshell development when they were all duds. For the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they take the word of terrorists as gospel, hence the total failure of the Gaza hospital bombing. The media blamed Israel. It was struck by the terrorists, who suffered a misfire on one of their rocket attacks. The reports also said hundreds were dead; it was more along the lines of 10-50. 

CBS and NBC News quoted and interviewed Salma Shurrab, 22, a dental student, who described the conditions in Gaza during the so-called Israeli siege. Shurrab claimed water was running out and that the Internet was spotty, contacting the outside world cumbersome. Yet, she was able to post numerous posts about her lavish trips during this period, being part of the Gaza upper crust and serving as a model and professional advertising presenter.   

They fell for the Jihadi propaganda machine. And it gets worse, as CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Dunia Aburahma, 22, an architecture student, who also described the conditions in Gaza as terrifying. It’s grade-A psychological warfare. Also, Aburahma celebrated the October 7 attacks and lamented how Adolf Hitler didn’t finish exterminating the Jewish people:

What is going on in these newsrooms? 

