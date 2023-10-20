CNN, You Know That the Gaza Student You Interviewed Celebrated Hamas' Attacks, Right?

It happened again. The liberal media has always been terrible, but the level of incompetence has increased exponentially since they all fell for the Russian collusion myth during the Trump presidency. They took everything, every lie, as some bombshell development when they were all duds. For the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, they take the word of terrorists as gospel, hence the total failure of the Gaza hospital bombing. The media blamed Israel. It was struck by the terrorists, who suffered a misfire on one of their rocket attacks. The reports also said hundreds were dead; it was more along the lines of 10-50.

CBS and NBC News quoted and interviewed Salma Shurrab, 22, a dental student, who described the conditions in Gaza during the so-called Israeli siege. Shurrab claimed water was running out and that the Internet was spotty, contacting the outside world cumbersome. Yet, she was able to post numerous posts about her lavish trips during this period, being part of the Gaza upper crust and serving as a model and professional advertising presenter.

They fell for the Jihadi propaganda machine. And it gets worse, as CNN’s Anderson Cooper interviewed Dunia Aburahma, 22, an architecture student, who also described the conditions in Gaza as terrifying. It’s grade-A psychological warfare. Also, Aburahma celebrated the October 7 attacks and lamented how Adolf Hitler didn’t finish exterminating the Jewish people:

We don't think @andersoncooper would be so sympathetic towards his interviewee on @CNN if he knew that she'd been tweeting posts celebrating the Oct. 7 massacre, demonizing Jews, calling for Israel's destruction, and even publicly wishing Hitler had finished the job. 🧵 https://t.co/jVvPeaQfLr — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

"May God forgive you, Hitler."



While Dunia Abu Rahma talks peace on CNN, this is what she really thinks about the Jews.



And she's tweeted Jew-hate even before recent events. pic.twitter.com/gxyu871WMN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

She even wanted to join in the murderous action. pic.twitter.com/PCfZ8uo1w0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

Yet, Dunia Abu Rahma has been interviewed on both @CNN and @NBCNews in recent days. Maybe next time, producers need to do a better background check.



Click below for the full story 👇https://t.co/TO0luwJmUr pic.twitter.com/z0VJBQzUGl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2023

What is going on in these newsrooms?