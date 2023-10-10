Guess Who Finally Weighed in on the Israel-Hamas War
Chuck Schumer’s Hypocrisy
Gaza Belongs to Israel
German Nazism's Successor: Islamic Nazism
Who Is on a Bigger Bender in Our Country: Voters or Elected Officials?
The Yom Kippur War - Plus 50
The Sad State of the Chinese People
Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human...
Iran Is the Head of the Snake and Biden Is a Dolt
The Climate War Is Over: China Won
Who Cares About Iran, Hamas, Israel, and America
Beware the COVID Cranks
Marsha Blackburn Is Actually Looking to Do Something About That $6B Biden Released...
What Will Happen in Kentucky This November?
Tipsheet

Unbridled Barbarism: Hamas Tried to Wipe Out Entire Towns

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 10, 2023 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

October 7 was a national nightmare for Israel. The day was marked by a catastrophic terrorist attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead—a shock to the national psyche. This day was Israel’s 9/11, Tet Offensive, and Pearl Harbor rolled up into one heinous act of barbarism at the hands of Hamas. 

Advertisement

Thanks to assistance and training from Iran, this attack, which was several weeks in the making, began with a hellacious rocket barrage that provided cover for a sophisticated land, air, and sea assault along the Gaza border. Around 1,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Southern Israel, which led to hours of slaughter, rape, and kidnappings. 

Hamas took at least 100 Israelis hostage. The images and videos were ghastly. Entire families were wiped out. In Kibbutz Be'eri, over 100 bodies were discovered, including babies. Hamas went door-to-door, killing as many Israelis as they could find. They tried to wipe out whole towns here (via Times of Israel): 


About 100 bodies have been removed from Kibbutz Be’eri, Hebrew media report, citing the ZAKA search and rescue group 

Channel 12 reports that the bodies were removed in refrigerated trucks. 

The number of victims killed in the devastated kibbutz, home to some 1,000 residents, is thought to be even higher, according to the reports. 

Recommended

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Advertisement

The kibbutz was also home to peace activist Vivian Silver, who spent 50 years working to make inroads between Israeli and Palestinian communities in this part of the world, part of her goal to create a society where peaceful coexistence is possible. She’s now missing, with many close to her fearing the worst (via NBC News): 

As soon as she heard that Hamas militants were launching attacks in Israel, Avital Brown sent a WhatsApp message to her friend Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born peace activist who lived near the Gaza Strip. 

In less than a minute, Silver, 74, responded from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri. 

“It’s absolute chaos here,” she wrote in Hebrew at 7:54 a.m. Saturday, according to text messages shared with NBC News. “Terrorists have infiltrated Be’eri. There is shooting and screaming.” 

Brown replied immediately but never heard back. 

Silver is among those feared to have been killed on the spot or abducted by the militants and taken to Gaza, a place she knows well. 

For nearly 50 years, Silver has worked to improve the plight of Palestinians and create a shared society between Jews and Arabs, having gone so far as to meet cancer-stricken Gaza residents at the border crossing and drive them to Jerusalem for treatment. 

The silver-haired grandmother is regarded on both sides of the border as an irrepressible force, according to those who know and work with her. 

That should tell you all you need to know about Hamas. They don’t want peace. They want to destroy Israel. You all know this; this is more for the folks who still erroneously think this is some righteous rebellion against Israeli oppression. For once, CNN had a good segment on this:

Advertisement



Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Biden Admin's Lies About Aid to Gaza Are Totally Unbelievable Spencer Brown
Former CIA Director Posts Wonders About Sen. Tuberville Being Removed From 'the Human Race' Rebecca Downs
I Cannot Care More About Blue Cities Than Their Voters Do Kurt Schlichter
Marsha Blackburn Is Actually Looking to Do Something About That $6B Biden Released to Iran Rebecca Downs
Guess Who Finally Weighed in on the Israel-Hamas War Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Single Most Important Reality About Israel's War Against The Savages Guy Benson
Advertisement