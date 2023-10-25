George Washington University Responds to Vile Anti-Semitic Messages Projected on Building Last Night

Update: The @GWTweets X account released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, which in part promised an update. The post also confirmed early on that "[t]he projections on the university's library violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed."

What was missing was any kind of definitive update as to what may happen to those students. "The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies," the statement went on to read.

In addition to noting that the university "recognize[s] the distress, hurt, and pain this has caused for many members of our community," the statement went on to close with noting that President Ellen Granberg "will be communicating directly with the university community on this matter."

University Statement on Projections on Campus pic.twitter.com/SzEIKFBkIr — GW University (@GWtweets) October 25, 2023

A subsequent statement, that was somewhat better than the thoroughly criticized previous statement was released later still on Wednesday. The previous statement on the matter had promised an update.

Please read my response to the recent image projections at GW’s Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library.https://t.co/m3TIX4zxGQ pic.twitter.com/u7r6DfSUYA — Ellen M. Granberg (@PresidentofGW) October 25, 2023

As the statement from Granberg read:

Dear Members of the George Washington University Community, Last night, multiple images were projected onto GW’s Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library by a group of individuals, including GW students, acting in violation of our university policy. They do not speak on behalf of the George Washington University. These images included antisemitic phrases that have caused fear and anxiety for many members of our Jewish and broader GW community, and we wholly denounce this type of conduct. Further, these statements do not contribute to the environment of rigorous debate and discussion that is expected at GW. Our students, faculty, and staff have the right to be vocal and engaged but must do so within the boundaries of the law and our university policies. As members of our GW community, they also have an obligation to do so in a way that models productive disagreement. These images were removed as quickly as possible, but I know this does not heal the deep and painful wounds it has opened across our campuses. As our university stated this morning, GW is reviewing this incident and will take appropriate steps in accordance with university policies. I want to continue to stress the importance of respect and care for one another. Despite our many differences, we are one GW community, and we must stand united against antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as all forms of harassment, discrimination, and violence. We must remain dedicated to conducting ourselves in a way that reflects the shared values of our community.

At least this one acknowledged the "fear and anxiety for many members of our Jewish and broader GW community" and "antisemitim," like so many others have done, including and especially in the Biden administration, the statement also lumped in "Islamophobia, as well as all forms of harassment, discrimination, and violence."

Original: On Tuesday night, the X account for @StopAntisemites shared photos of anti-semitic and anti-Israeli messages that students somehow were able to project onto the university library. Among the horrific messages included "Glory to Our Martyrs," "Divestment From Zionist Genocide Now," and "Free Palestine From The River To The Sea," the latter which specifically implies wiping Israel and Jews off the face of the earth. A Fox News report indicated that other messages included the claims that "GW the Blood of Palestinians is on Your Hands" and "Your Tuition is Funding Genocide in Gaza."

George Washington University - students are projecting horrifying messages onto a school library building glorifying Hamas terrorists that beheaded babies, raped teenage girls, and murdered 1400+ people.



We call on President @PresidentofGW to immediately expel those involved.… pic.twitter.com/tecz0R7zF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

As of Wednesday morning, there isn't a clear update as to what happened to the students responsible, who were participating in what the Fox News report descirbed as "a pro-Palestinian vigil."

Late on Tuesday night, an update was posted showing students arguing with police who approached them. "We're not damaging any property, it's not physically on the side of the wall," a student claimed to an officer.

The four students responsible for the pro terrorist light show are now being confronted by police.



They refuse to move and continue to argue with police.



Unbelievable. https://t.co/qKtyzdHHVI pic.twitter.com/hkbCI1bYu2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

The university has yet to respond. GWU President Ellen M. Granberg responded on October 9 and Octoner 11 to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, with her more recent message mentioning "Recent Campus Events." The previous statement did not call out Hamas terrorists, although the more recent one did.

Both statements grouped in Jewish and Muslim students together, similarly to how President Joe Biden and his White House have done in response to the Hamas terrorist attack.

"Absolutely everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe on our campuses. Violence, discrimination or harassment against any member of the Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian, Arab or Muslim communities will not be tolerated at GW," the October 9 message, with the October 11 message adding more to it.

"My message to our community stressed the importance of coming together and caring for one another, especially those who are Israeli, Jewish, Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, or connected to the region and this war," that more recent message read. "I also reiterated our university’s expectations for acting and comporting ourselves when discussing or debating difficult topics. These messages of compassion and understanding remain the foremost priority for this university."

The longer, more recent message also mentioned the prioritizing of free speech, just as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did earlier this week.

As the October 11 message went on to read:

The right to free speech, assembly, and debate is the foundation on which our nation and our university are built, and members of the GW community, including our student organizations, have the right to be vocal and engaged within the boundaries of the law and our university policies. However, we are also a shared community, and I not only condemn terrorism, but I also abhor the celebration of terrorism and attempts to perpetuate rhetoric or imagery that glorifies acts of violence. Such messages do not speak on behalf of me, our administrators, or GW. The George Washington University is a community of current and future world leaders with deep expertise and lived experiences rooted in this crisis. We know there is a long and complex history associated with this conflict. Still, this does not justify the evil we have collectively witnessed.

Although the so-called Students for Jusitice in Palestine group for GWU has yet to post about Tuesday night's incident, their latest Instagram post expresses outrage at Granberg's response. "How dare you, Ellen Granberg. How dare you call our mourning a 'celebration of terrorism.' How dare you slander the names of our martyrs as terrorists," the post from October 11 read.

Hamas is the definition of a terrorist group, though. Over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, most of them civilians. Hamas targeted women, children, and the elderly. They raped, tortured, and kidnapped people and even targeted babies for beheadings and burnings. Earlier this month, the official Israel X account shared images of those babies. And, as Guy highlighted on Tuesday, reporters have come forth with more details on the grisy atrocities committed by Hamas, via the footage they reviewed.

College students aren't the only ones who refuse to call out terrorists for who they are, though. Leah just recently covered how the Associated Press has done the same.

The post from @StopAntisemites has had close to 11,000 reposts, including many quoted reposts taking issue with the university's response, or lack thereof. In addition to tagging the university and Granberg, people have taken to chiming in on other unrelated but recent posts from the university.

This includes a post about students "hot takes," and another one, from Tuesday afternoon, inviting people to register for an address with Granberg.

Remember when GW decided the “Colonials” mascot was offensive and now literally has “Glory to our Martyrs” projected on buildings. Truly a national laughing stock. — sm1112 (@sm10323) October 25, 2023

Others, including prominent voices such as Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) have taken to calling for the students to be "severely punished." Punchbowl founder Jake Sherman, a GWU alumni, also posted a call to action, which fellow alumni Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) reposted.

These are genocidal messages displayed on a building at George Washington University. If the students responsible for these messages aren’t severely punished by GWU, something is terribly wrong.



Genocide isn’t hip, cute, or in any way acceptable. GWU—do the right thing NOW! pic.twitter.com/PwTCEYKDmL — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 25, 2023

As an alumni of @GWtweets they should launch an investigation. I look forward to seeing the University statement on this. https://t.co/KwrKA9nzQm — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) October 25, 2023

It's worth reminding that in addition to Jean-Pierre's severely lacking response on the matter, Senate Democrats failed to condemn such rampant anti-semitism on campus when they had the chance to. As we covered last week, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, though, of nearby Maryland, objected to Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) resolution condemning actions such as what's taken place at GWU.

Not only did Van Hollen claim that students have "legitimate" concerns, he also couldn't be bothered to stay in the chamber for Hawley's full response to his objection.

Throughout Tuesday night, Hawley posted and repost multiple times about the anti-semitic messages projected, including a post that pointed out Democrats objected to his resolution.

Yet Senate Democrats BLOCKED my resolution last week condemning this filth https://t.co/R3yxKmC8y3 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 25, 2023

GWU has a significant Jewish student body, the fourth most in the country according to numbers for 2022. It's behind only Boston University, New York University, and Tulane University. Yet the university appears to have an anti-semitism problem.

"George Washington University Still Has an Anti-Semitism Problem," read a headline from August for the Investigative Project on Terrorism. More recently, though, the Washington Free Beacon highlighted how Professor Lara Sheehi shared the same SJP post above, as well as many more similar ones. This comes after the university cleared her of anti-semitism back in March, though they refused to release the report. As the Washington Free Beacon mentions, the the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights investigation on Sheehi for retailating against Jewish students is still ongoing.

Townhall has reached out to the university for comment and this piece will be updated as necessary.