GW Issues Statement on Anti-Semitic Projections on Campus

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 25, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Following a disgusting display projected on the exterior of the library at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening, administrators issued a brief statement in response:

On Tuesday evening, the university became aware of several unauthorized projections on a campus building. The projections on the university's library violated university policy, and leadership intervened to ensure that these projections were removed.

The statements made by these individuals in no way reflect the views of the university. We are reviewing this incident and will take any appropriate steps with respect to the individuals involved in accordance with university policies. 

We recognize the distress, hurt, and pain this has caused for many members of our community. The university will continue to communicate with all members of its community about the support resources available during this difficult time.

President Granberg will be communicating directly with the university community on this matter.

While it's clear that GW administrators are very keen to talk about their "community," there are a few glaring omissions from the university's statement. 

Notably, there's no mention of the vile anti-Semitic nature of the messages. This wasn't an unauthorized projection of an episode of Spongebob Squarepants on a university building — it was a full-throated call for the elimination of the Jewish State of Israel and its people. It was also a call for "glory" to be heaped upon the Hamas terrorist "martyrs" who raped women of all ages until their pelvises broke, beheaded children, and burned entire families alive in their homes. 

But apparently, GW didn't want to single out those views in their failure to actually condemn them — instead choosing just to say those views don't "reflect the views of the university." Is it really that difficult to condemn those who believe Jews should be slaughtered for being Jewish? Or to say it's intolerable for people to advocate for Israel to cease to exist? Apparently to do so was too much for GW's administrators. 

What's more, and in light of these omissions, it's hard to take GW's word seriously when they say they're "reviewing" the disgusting display of anti-Semitism. Will any punishments actually be doled out in line with GW's policy on "discriminatory misconduct"?

As Townhall reported earlier, messages projected on GW's campus included "Glory to Our Martyrs," "Divestment From Zionist Genocide Now," and "Free Palestine From The River To The Sea," the latter of which specifically implies wiping Israel and Jews off the face of the earth.

