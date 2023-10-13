Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'
Rashida Tlaib Finally Responds to Reports About Hamas Beheading Babies

October 13, 2023
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has finally responded to reports of Hamas beheading Israeli babies. The Michigan Democrat had an appalling interaction with Fox News/Business reporter Hillary Vaughn when asked about the atrocities committed by the terror group against innocent Israelis. Tlaib smirked and said nothing. 

Tlaib and her partner in crime, Ilhan Omar, have been some of the most vocal terrorist-sympathizing voices in Congress. The backlash has been notable, causing some top Democrat to circle the wagons around Tlaib to little or no effect. You cannot pivot, deflect, or justify the murder, torture, burning, and beheading of children and babies. 

On Wednesday, Tlaib said, “I do not support targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine. Fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity.” 


Of course, she’s the real victim here. Rebecca wrote about her initial remarks about Hamas’ October 7 attacks which were just as atrocious, with some calling for her censure over it (via CBS News): 

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, is facing censure for her response to the Hamas attack on Israel. 

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, filed a censure resolution against Tlaib Wednesday, saying she has a "long history of making anti-semitic and anti-Israeli remarks." 

This comes after Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, released a statement following the attack on Saturday. 

Here's Tlaib's full statement: 

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity. The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance. The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other. As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue." 

Bergman criticized her response, and in a video posted to social media, he said, "While we don't all have to see eye-to-eye on every issue, I'd hope we can all agree that the terrorist raping women, murdering festivalgoers, and decapitating babies is a crime against all of humanity, and we must be able to call out that kind of unbridled evil in the world." 

I’d expel her, but that’s just me.

