Why One Lawmaker Just Renounced His Membership in Democratic Socialists of America

Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan renounced his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America after the group took part in an anti-Semitic rally in New York City following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Advertisement

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which include the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

“Sunday’s hate-filled and anti-semitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation,” Thanedar continued. “I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself. There is no place for moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas.”

At the NYC rally, more than a thousand demonstrators celebrated the attack, which has killed more than 1,200 Israelis, 22 U.S. citizens, injured thousands, and seen more than 100 taken hostage.

The NYC Democratic Socialists of America is holding a rally in Times Square on Sunday in support of Palestinians following Hamas attacks against Israel.



NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America serving in Congress



Disgusting. https://t.co/As2iZhfjox pic.twitter.com/oz8UABGDMN — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) October 8, 2023

This is completely and utterly repugnant. Yesterday, Hamas targeted and attacked innocent Israelis as the terrorist group invaded Israel. NYC’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America,@NYCDSA has shown its true colors and should be ashamed of itself. #IStandWithIsrael https://t.co/ehmfAd1hcS — Alison Esposito (@EspositoforNY) October 8, 2023

The “Democratic Socialists of America” are protesting in NYC tomorrow in favor of Hamas’ rape, terrorism, and murder of innocent Israeli citizens. This is as sick as it gets. Many Democrat elected officials in NY actively seek the endorsement of this terrorist loving group. https://t.co/GPsCzxbtqa — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) October 8, 2023

“I will continue to work toward the goals that brought me to Congress in the first place: universal healthcare, workers’ rights, strong labor unions, equity for communities of color, environmental justice, and compassionate immigration,” Thanedar continued.

“My ideals have not changed at all. I strongly believe that ending my association with DSA serves my constituents’ interests as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred,” he concluded.

I renounce my membership in the DSA pic.twitter.com/rtpxStKW2Q — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 11, 2023



