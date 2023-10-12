IDF Strikes Take Syrian Airports Out of Play Amid Escalating Attacks From the...
Why One Lawmaker Just Renounced His Membership in Democratic Socialists of America

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 12, 2023 11:00 AM

Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar of Michigan renounced his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America after the group took part in an anti-Semitic rally in New York City following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which include the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all its forms,” the lawmaker said in a statement.  

“Sunday’s hate-filled and anti-semitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation,” Thanedar continued. “I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself. There is no place for moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas.” 

At the NYC rally, more than a thousand demonstrators celebrated the attack, which has killed more than 1,200 Israelis, 22 U.S. citizens, injured thousands, and seen more than 100 taken hostage. 

“I will continue to work toward the goals that brought me to Congress in the first place: universal healthcare, workers’ rights, strong labor unions, equity for communities of color, environmental justice, and compassionate immigration,” Thanedar continued.  

“My ideals have not changed at all. I strongly believe that ending my association with DSA serves my constituents’ interests as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred,” he concluded. 


Tags: SOCIALISM ISRAEL HAMAS

