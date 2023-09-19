We Have a Date for the First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

The first official impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden's shady foreign business partnership with his son, Hunter Biden, will be held on Thursday September 28.

2) However, Fox is told that hearing won’t tread any new ground necessarily. It will simply be a review of the existing evidence and explain the status of the inquiry. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 19, 2023

3) Fox has learned that the Oversight Commitee plans to subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden this week.



As to the timing of the overall inquiry, Fox is told leaders would like to conclude this before the primary season. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 19, 2023

The White House has been bracing for the inquiry and directed reporters to start attacking Republicans over the move, rather than investigating facts presented by lawmakers.

"It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies. When even House Republican members are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations," the White House Counsel's Office sent in a memo to reporters last week.

And while Biden's allies in the media continue to claim there isn't any "direct evidence" President Biden engaged in wrongdoing, after saying there was "no evidence," Republicans investigating the matter are delivering with receipts.

Rep. @NancyMace on the impeachment inquiry: "The facts are everywhere. There are text messages. There are emails. There are witnesses. There are whistleblowers. There are meetings. There are phone calls. There are dinners." pic.twitter.com/rIY7d3E3tk — GOP (@GOP) September 17, 2023

During an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik gave a preview of the proceedings.