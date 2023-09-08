Are We That Much Closer to an Impeachment Inquiry? Here's What Chairman Comer Has to Say.

We've been hearing for months from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that the House could open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. When pressed for a timeline last month by Fox Business' Larry Kudlow, McCarthy indicated it could happen when the House returns from its August recess, which is now just a few days away. A September timeline, specifically "in the middle of September," is one that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) thinks sounds about right, as he told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt.

In addition to Schmitt recapping the Biden family corruption and praising Comer's "tenacity" in exposing that corruption, he also quickly got right to the point as he asked the chairman where we are with the impeachment inquiry, as he further wanted to know if any "limp-wristed Republicans" might vote against it.

"I do believe that we have the votes for impeachment inquiry, and I think that with the revelation of all these emails, that Joe Biden was communicating with Hunter Biden about his business, about all the corruption that he was involved in," Comer said, offering "I think that was the straw that broke the camel's back with a few of the Republicans that were a little nervous about going the route of impeachment inquiry."

Those Republicans who had been "a little nervous," Comer explained, "realized we need this tool to be able to win in court, because that's where we're headed. We've just about picked all the low-hanging fruit, now we've I guess surprised the Biden legal team by the route we went," since "I think they thought we'd start on day one and subpoena Hunter Biden." But, as Comer explained, "if we had done that, it would have been locked up in court and any requests we had they would have said 'there's pending litigation' and they would have run the clock out."

Comer has consistently maintained that he's been building a strong cause that could hold up in court, as the Biden family resists him every step of the way. Schmitt would acknowledge he understood why Comer "waited this long."

The chairman continued by telling Schmitt about what they have been able to achieve, when it comes to how "we got the shell companies, we got the bank records of the shell companies, so we built a case, Rob, that'll win in court."

Comer also referenced email communication between then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, in which the then-vice president used aliases. Comer predicted there are thousands, and said that "this is just more evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden."

With regards to what that has to do with an impeachment inquiry, and when the action happens, as Schmitt asked, Comer spoke to how "I think the House will vote in September," which "is all up to Kevin McCarthy," though Comer explained he and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have both spoken to the speaker. "I would predict that in the middle of September, we have a vote. I will predict that it passes, and I will predict that we will use that with all these government agencies that are refusing to turn over valuable information like the National Archives."

Although Comer stressed that it's been "hard" for him in his job "to get the facts," due to the push back from the weaponized Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI, IRS, and Secret Service, the chairman is confident "we've gotten more information than anyone would have dreamed possible and there's still a lot of information left to get."

Schmitt also referenced a CNN poll, which, as Katie covered on Thursday, showed a majority of Americans (61 percent) believe Joe Biden had at least some involved in Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Comer did wonder what the 61 percent figure would be if the mainstream media were more willing to cover the Biden family corruption, something as Schmitt said, they have been trying to avoid. "Well, thank God that most Americans get their news from alternative sources other than the mainstream media. Just that what that number would be if the mainstream media had just covered the facts, just covered the evidence we've uncovered."

In addition to Democrats constantly defending the president, the mainstream media has largely avoided such evidence of corruption, as NewsBusters has highlighted at great length. Some have even become downright hostile when confronted with the truth, in the case of The Washington Post's Philip Bump.